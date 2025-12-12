Why E is the new A

Top KJSEA students at Roots Academy, Jeremy Njagi, who attained a 7.7 average and Rosemary Wakanyi, who scored a 7.6 average, celebrate with teachers, parents, and students on December 11, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]
Candidates who sat the first Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) have ushered in a results era defined by a series of historic changes.
