×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why E is the new A

By Lewis Nyaundi | Dec. 12, 2025

Top KJSEA students at Roots Academy, Jeremy Njagi, who attained a 7.7 average and Rosemary Wakanyi, who scored a 7.6 average, celebrate with teachers, parents, and students on December 11, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Candidates who sat the first Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) have ushered in a results era defined by a series of historic changes. 

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KJSEA Competency-Based Education Education CS Julius Ogamba KNEC
.

Latest Stories

Your guide to wise holiday spending
Your guide to wise holiday spending
Managing Your Money
By Anjellah Owino
11 mins ago
Kabras Sugar chase another historic Enterprise Cup title
Rugby
By Washington Onyango
21 mins ago
Hidden cost of chasing the 'perfect body'
Wellness
By Eve Waruingi
35 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Singapore to 6th largest economy, Ruto's old promises to transform Kenya
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
From Singapore to 6th largest economy, Ruto's old promises to transform Kenya
Why manufacturers are clashing with State standards levy
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Why manufacturers are clashing with State standards levy
Scramble for top schools as Senior School placement begins Monday
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Scramble for top schools as Senior School placement begins Monday
Why national assets will be sold to fund roads, railway projects
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Why national assets will be sold to fund roads, railway projects
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved