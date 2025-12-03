JKUAT partners with Samsung to launch innovation campus

The main entrance to JKUAT. [File, Standard]

Samsung Electronics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) aimed at bridging digital and Artificial Intelligence skills divide.

The MoU that culminated with the official launch of the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) further aims at fueling the digital talent pipeline across the country as a critical move to position learners for opportunities in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and produce an AI-savvy digital talent pipeline.

Samsung Electronics East Africa President Richard Lee said this collaboration is a long-term investment in Kenya's digital talent pipeline, with JKUAT set to train 80 learners each year in advanced skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Coding and Programming.

Through this program, students will graduate with practical, job-ready skills and a portfolio of real projects.

While affirming the company’s commitment to investing in a digital talent pipeline, Mr Lee said Samsung’s success is intertwined with the well-being of its communities.

“The Samsung Innovation Campus is a long-term investment in the brilliant minds that will lead Kenya’s digital economy. We are honoured to partner with JKUAT to provide real opportunities and empower the next generation of innovators,” said Lee.



The partnership addresses a clear and urgent national need, underscored by recent statistics.

Kenya Housing Survey 23/24 reported that only 23.8 per cent of Kenyan households report using the internet, with only 10.7 per cent of them with access to a computer.

Additionally, Kenya's overall country score for Digital Skills and Values is low, reflecting a high divide in the competencies needed for the digital age.



As for AI Readiness, awareness and proficiency in cutting-edge fields remain nascent, with one study indicating that only 32 per cent of Kenyans are aware of Artificial Intelligence.

The need for AI proficiency, Mr Lee said, is projected to skyrocket, with AI poised to deliver an additional $13 trillion in global economic activity by 2030.

According to him, while AI will transform up to 300 million jobs globally, the demand for skills like AI fluency has grown sevenfold in just two years, making them the fastest-rising requirement in the modern job market.

The partnership thus forms a key pillar of Samsung’s global corporate social responsibility of enabling people.

The Innovation Campus (SIC) is Samsung’s flagship global CSR program, providing hands-on training in key areas like AI, IoT, and Big Data.

This partnership gives Kenyan students access to a world-class curriculum in cutting-edge fields, and the program ensures sustainability through a Training of Trainers (ToT) component, where Samsung experts will equip JKUAT trainers to deliver the curriculum locally.



JKUAT Vice Chancellor, Prof Victoria Wambui Ngumi, said the partnership aligns with the University’s mandate.

“JKUAT is honoured to partner with a global technology leader like Samsung. This program aligns perfectly with our mission to produce skilled graduates who can solve real-world problems,” she said, adding, “The Samsung Innovation Campus will give our students practical access to a world-class AI and Coding and Programming curriculum, bridging the gap between academia and industry and preparing them for the future of work.”

The impact of such strategic Industry-Academia collaborations, he said, is vital for national innovation.

Ms Ngumi said they are proven to enhance the quality of research, promote knowledge and technology transfer, and ensure university curricula produce graduates with the real-world skills needed to thrive.

“The university’s flagship digital innovation hub, JHUB Africa, will serve as a launchpad where students, researchers, and industry partners co-create, turning research outputs and student projects into market-ready products and startups,” she said.



The program is fundamentally designed to promote inclusive digital literacy by targeting young Kenyans, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds.

The partnership directly addresses the gender gap in the technology sector by mandating that 50 per cent of the beneficiaries will be women.

This focus ensures that the opportunities created by the advanced training are accessible and empowering to diverse communities.