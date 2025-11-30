×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Parliament to reinforce accountability in struggling universities

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 30, 2025
he Public Investments Committee (PIC) on Governance and Education chaiman Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka on November 26, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Public Investments Committee (PIC) on Governance and Education has intensified its examination of Kenya’s universities and technical colleges, signalling a renewed push by

Parliament to address mismanagement and persistent financial weaknesses across the sector.

Chaired by Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka, the committee spent a full day reviewing governance lapses in several institutions amid growing public concern over declining academic

standards, stalled projects and mounting debts. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Many universities are struggling with multi-billion-shilling deficits, unremitted pension contributions, irregular staffing practices, abandoned income-generating ventures and

prolonged leadership disputes.

The PIC’s latest engagements underscored the scale of the crisis. At the Kenya Private Security Regulatory Authority, legislators questioned a stalled staffing plan and warned the

Director-General against making financial or hiring commitments outside his mandate.

Pwani University faced scrutiny over procurement irregularities, misclassified expenditures and a Sh29 million payment processed without proper documentation. 

The Auditor-General was instructed to trace the funds and verify compliance with financial laws.

At Kiambu National Polytechnic, the committee queried  why Sh2.8 million had remained idle in an account for an extended period, directing the Ministry of Education to clarify its

utilisation. Samburu Technical and Vocational College was challenged to diversify revenue streams after reporting only Sh76,000 in annual income, with members urging adoption

of viable income-generating activities such as farming.

Moi Teachers Training College was faulted after the Finance Officer was found to lack required professional accreditation, prompting a summons for the former principal over

unresolved audit issues.

Moi University’s long-running financial troubles also came under focus. The institution’s Head of Finance was declared unfit for failing to provide documentation on unaccounted

legal fees, while the former Vice-Chancellor will be required to explain the non-remittance of staff pension deductions. 

The committee intends to summon the institution’s last three vice-chancellors to shed light on the university’s decline. 

Despite the concerns, members commended the current Moi University Vice-Chancellor for improving student enrolment and reclaiming irregularly leased university land.

“We cannot allow institutions to operate in darkness when billions of public money pass through their systems,” Wamboka said, adding that the committee will continue pushing for

accountability and stronger governance.

“Kenyan students, workers and taxpayers deserve institutions that are transparent, well-managed and future-focused,” he added.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

PIC on Education And Governance PIC Chair, Wanami Wamboka PIC On Universities Spendings Public Universities Debts
.

Latest Stories

Chauhan keeps his cool to win at Nyali Club
Chauhan keeps his cool to win at Nyali Club
Golf
By Maarufu Mohamed and Mose Sammy
2 hrs ago
Water agency warns against encroachment of Lamu wetlands and sand dunes
Environment & Climate
By Philip Mwakio
2 hrs ago
Tea farmers celebrate reduction of management fee
Central
By Boniface Gikandi
2 hrs ago
How toxic air is stunting children's IQ, fuelling asthma
Environment & Climate
By James Wanzala
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scam loading: How disputed SHA land, ghost project cost taxpayers Sh1.5 billion
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Scam loading: How disputed SHA land, ghost project cost taxpayers Sh1.5 billion
State warns of deepening risks as terrorists infiltrate refugee camps
By Fred Kagonye 2 hrs ago
State warns of deepening risks as terrorists infiltrate refugee camps
How independent candidates, local leaders upset big names in recent polls
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
How independent candidates, local leaders upset big names in recent polls
Inside Sh10 billion feud fracturing coastal paradise at Vipingo Ridge
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Inside Sh10 billion feud fracturing coastal paradise at Vipingo Ridge
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved