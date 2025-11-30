Parliament to reinforce accountability in struggling universities

he Public Investments Committee (PIC) on Governance and Education chaiman Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka on November 26, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Public Investments Committee (PIC) on Governance and Education has intensified its examination of Kenya’s universities and technical colleges, signalling a renewed push by

Parliament to address mismanagement and persistent financial weaknesses across the sector.

Chaired by Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka, the committee spent a full day reviewing governance lapses in several institutions amid growing public concern over declining academic

standards, stalled projects and mounting debts.

Many universities are struggling with multi-billion-shilling deficits, unremitted pension contributions, irregular staffing practices, abandoned income-generating ventures and

prolonged leadership disputes.

The PIC’s latest engagements underscored the scale of the crisis. At the Kenya Private Security Regulatory Authority, legislators questioned a stalled staffing plan and warned the

Director-General against making financial or hiring commitments outside his mandate.

Pwani University faced scrutiny over procurement irregularities, misclassified expenditures and a Sh29 million payment processed without proper documentation.

The Auditor-General was instructed to trace the funds and verify compliance with financial laws.

At Kiambu National Polytechnic, the committee queried why Sh2.8 million had remained idle in an account for an extended period, directing the Ministry of Education to clarify its

utilisation. Samburu Technical and Vocational College was challenged to diversify revenue streams after reporting only Sh76,000 in annual income, with members urging adoption

of viable income-generating activities such as farming.

Moi Teachers Training College was faulted after the Finance Officer was found to lack required professional accreditation, prompting a summons for the former principal over

unresolved audit issues.

Moi University’s long-running financial troubles also came under focus. The institution’s Head of Finance was declared unfit for failing to provide documentation on unaccounted

legal fees, while the former Vice-Chancellor will be required to explain the non-remittance of staff pension deductions.

The committee intends to summon the institution’s last three vice-chancellors to shed light on the university’s decline.

Despite the concerns, members commended the current Moi University Vice-Chancellor for improving student enrolment and reclaiming irregularly leased university land.

“We cannot allow institutions to operate in darkness when billions of public money pass through their systems,” Wamboka said, adding that the committee will continue pushing for

accountability and stronger governance.

“Kenyan students, workers and taxpayers deserve institutions that are transparent, well-managed and future-focused,” he added.