MMobile phones major challenge to exam integrity

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba at Starehe Boys Centre after witnessing the opening of examination papers on November 10, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Mobile phones are once again undermining Kenya’s national examinations, with students and even adults flouting strict bans despite heightened surveillance and warnings.

The fight against phone misuse in exams dates back to 2008, when the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) banned phones in exam rooms following student unrest.

Academic research shows the problem persists: a 2022 study found mobile phones, smartwatches and other devices had become entrenched cheating tools in Kenya’s basic

education, while a county-level study in Kisii revealed that even strong penalties and KNEC regulations were insufficient to curb illicit use.

However, enforcement has intensified in recent years.

In November 2024, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reported arrests of students and teachers linked to phones and exam leaks despite government warnings.

These patterns suggest that evolving technology, collusion and pressure for high grades continue to outpace control measures.

As the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams enter their third week, KNEC Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Njengere admitted phones remain “our

biggest challenge in the effective and efficient administration of exams,” noting that compliance “remains inconsistent, undermining the integrity of the process.”

KNEC rules require everyone in an exam centre, including candidates, invigilators, security personnel and even cooks, to surrender phones until tests conclude, but enforcement

remains difficult.

Across counties, phone-related malpractice is rising. In Nairobi’s Eastleigh, three students at Nahda High School were arrested for possessing phones during the Kiswahili Paper 3

exam, with devices handed to the DCI for forensic analysis.

In Kisumu, a student at Magunga Secondary School hid a phone in his private parts and bit a supervisor trying to retrieve it.

In Migori, a former teacher disguised as an invigilator was caught scanning exam papers in a girls’ school.

In Narok County, Lelagoin Secondary School confiscated 22 phones and unauthorised materials, prompting a complete overhaul of its invigilation team.

In Kisii, a CRE Paper 1 exam circulated on social media, leading to confiscations from supervisors and invigilators. Similar incidents have been reported in Bungoma, Kilifi, Marsabit

and Homa Bay.

“These phones have become a weapon against exam credibility. Even with surveillance and random checks, candidates still attempt to outsmart the system,” said a KNEC official in Marsabit.

Former Education Minister Prof. Sam Ongeri first banned phones to restore discipline and safety, with his successor Prof. George Magoha reaffirming the ban in 2022, declaring,

“Phones [are] the enemy of the examination process.”

In 2023, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu banned smartwatches, Bluetooth devices and camera pens, with then Principal Secretary Dr Belio Kipsang warning,

“Examinations are meant to reflect merit, not manipulation”

Last year, Education CS Julius Ogamba noted that adults as well as students were undermining exams, with 711 results cancelled in 2024 due to malpractice.

This year, he emphasised that “integrity remains non-negotiable,” citing a multi-agency approach involving the Ministries of Education and Interior, the Teachers Service

Commission and KNEC.

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman Willie Kuria confirmed that “mobile phones remain prohibited in any basic education space.”