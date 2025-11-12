×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

See, hear no evil: Teachers under siege as TSC turns classrooms into cash cows

By David Odongo and Mike Kihaki | Nov. 12, 2025
TSC acting Chief Executive Officer Evaleen Mitei. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Having employed over 400,000 teachers, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) remains one of the biggest institutions in Kenya. Yet the institution entrusted with managing Kenya’s teaching workforce has become a source of deep frustration for many educators due to persistent corruption and inefficiency, according to a recent survey report now being authenticated by multiple sources, among them stakeholders within the education sector, The Standard can reveal.

According to the reports, the Commission has been mired in scandals that have left thousands of teachers feeling neglected and unfairly treated.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Principals from Hell TSC Corruption TSC Rot TSC Biased Promotions
.

Latest Stories

Deepen integration to unlock regional growth
Deepen integration to unlock regional growth
Opinion
By Tobias Alando
13 mins ago
Affordable housing project feted for promoting urbanisation, decent living
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
13 mins ago
Tanzanian archbishop is right; there's no peace without justice
Opinion
By Elias Mokua
13 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mudavadi clueless on diplomacy as many Kenyans suffer abroad
By Biketi Kikechi 13 mins ago
Mudavadi clueless on diplomacy as many Kenyans suffer abroad
Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi's 38-day ordeal in Uganda military camp
By Jacinta Mutura 13 mins ago
Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi's 38-day ordeal in Uganda military camp
We tread carefully on regional issues, State officials say
By Fred Kagonye 13 mins ago
We tread carefully on regional issues, State officials say
Ruto courts Raila's key bastions ahead of 2027 as ODM faces internal rift
By Ndung’u Gachane 13 mins ago
Ruto courts Raila's key bastions ahead of 2027 as ODM faces internal rift
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved