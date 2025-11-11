CS Ogamba: We have invested heavily to ensure integrity of exams

Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba National during the interview in his office on September 8, 2025. [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the integrity of Kenya’s examination process.

The CS maintained that ongoing nationwide multi-agency monitoring campaign is designed to guarantee that the administration of national examinations remains smooth, transparent, and credible.

Speaking at the Starehe Deputy County Commissioner’s offices in Nairobi County after inspecting the container where examination papers are stored before being distributed to schools, the CS said every learner, regardless of location or background, sits for their exams under the same fair and just conditions.

“The government has invested heavily in ensuring that every examination paper reaches candidates safely and securely.

‘‘We will not tolerate any malpractice or compromise at any stage,” said Ogamba.

He also reassured parents and candidates that the government had taken all necessary measures to ensure examinations proceed without disruption.

“We are confident that every candidate will be able to complete their exams successfully and that their results will reflect their genuine effort,” he added.

Ogamba added that the government’s reforms in the education sector were anchored on merit and integrity, emphasising that cheating and corruption in examinations undermine not just the education system but also the nation’s future.

The ongoing monitoring exercise, which brings together officials from Kenya National Examinations Council, Teachers Service Commission, Ministry of Education, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, and the Ministry of Interior, aims to ensure that examination materials are handled with utmost accountability.

According to the CS, the multi-agency approach has significantly reduced incidents of examination malpractice witnessed in previous years.

“Through strict supervision, use of technology, and real-time coordination between agencies, we have seen remarkable improvement in how exams are managed across the country,” he said.

He commended centre managers and security officers for their dedication, urging them to remain vigilant against attempts to leak or tamper with examination papers.

“Examination centres are secure zones. We expect everyone entrusted with these responsibilities to act professionally” he said.

This is the fourth week of the national examinations where over 900,000 candidates across the country are sitting for their papers.