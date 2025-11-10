CS Ogamba reaffirms government's commitment to credible exams

Education CS Julius Ogamba at Starehe Boys Centre on November 10, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upholding the integrity of national examinations, assuring Kenyans that stringent

measures are in place to safeguard credibility and fairness.

Speaking at the Starehe Deputy County Commissioner’s offices in Nairobi on Monday after inspecting an examination container, Ogamba said the ongoing multi-agency monitoring

exercise aims to ensure that the tests are administered smoothly and transparently across the country.

“The government has invested heavily to ensure every examination paper reaches candidates safely and securely. We will not tolerate any malpractice or compromise at any

stage,” said the CS.

Ogamba noted that every learner, regardless of background or location, sits for their exams under equal conditions, emphasizing that merit and integrity remain the foundation of

the education sector’s reforms.

He assured parents and candidates that the government had taken all necessary precautions to ensure examinations proceed without disruption.

“We are confident that every candidate will complete their exams successfully and that their results will reflect their genuine effort,” he said.

The CS lauded the success of the multi-agency approach, involving the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Ministry of Education,

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Ministry of Interior in curbing exam irregularities.

“Through strict supervision, technology, and real-time coordination between agencies, we have seen remarkable improvement in exam management across the country,” he noted.

Ogamba commended centre managers and security personnel for their vigilance, urging them to remain alert against any attempts to leak or tamper with examination papers.

“Examination centres are secure zones. Everyone entrusted with this duty must act professionally to protect the integrity of the process,” he said.

Currently, more than 900,000 candidates nationwide are sitting their national examinations, now in the fourth week. Ogamba encouraged them to remain calm and focused.

“This is your time to shine. Do your best, trust your preparation, and remember that integrity is the highest mark of success,” he advised.

Later, the CS visited Starehe Boys Centre, where he interacted with supervisors, invigilators, and candidates. He reiterated that credible national exams are the foundation of

Kenya’s education system and qualifications.

The monitoring exercise will continue throughout the examination period, with senior government officials expected to visit various regions to oversee compliance with KNEC

protocols.

Ogamba was accompanied by top officials from the Ministry of Education, KNEC, and the Ministry of Interior, alongside local administrators and security officers.

On Monday, candidates sat for Mathematics Paper 2 in the morning and Kiswahili Fasihi in the afternoon.