JSS teachers protest over slashing of capitation, failure to upgrade interns

JSS teachers in Murang'a protests over the government reduction of capitation to learners and failure to employ them on permanent terms. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Junior Secondary School (JSS) teachers in Murang'a have protested against the government's decision to slash capitation, saying it will compromise standards of education.

The teachers said the move was uncalled for, as the stakeholders in the education sector had pushed for increased capitation to enable improvement of the teaching.

JSS teachers' chairman in Murang'a, Polycap Muriithi, urged Education Cabinet Secretary Dr Julius Ogamba to ensure more funds were allocated to the education programmes.

They observed that slashing capitation per student from Sh22,244 annually to Sh15,042 is a mockery to the education sector.

“Education programmes should be addressed to the latter, and the decision to slash the capitation remains unpopular among the Kenyans,” said Muriithi during a Murang’a branch meeting in a Maragua hotel.

They observed that many of the schools presently cash-starved will be unable to procure learning materials for the science practicals.

At the same time, the teachers pleaded with the government to consider employing intern teachers on contract on permanent and pensionable terms.

They said the promise made that after they serve for six months, they will be absorbed by the TSC was yet to be honoured.

Gasper Ochieng said the TSC should come out and consider the plight of the teachers serving on contract terms, saying they were suffering while they were teaching and learning in JSS and secondary schools.

Ochieng stated that the TSC was considering 20,000 teachers nationwide for permanent positions.

“The monthly salary of Sh17,000 was not enough, as the teachers have families to support back at home. The promise made by the government should be honoured,” said Ochieng.

On medical insurance, Thomas Kimani said the teachers are yet to agree to the transfer of their medical scheme from a private insurance firm to the SHA.

Kimani said the decision to transfer the teachers to SHA should allow a public participation framework to ensure there is an agreement.

“Let the political drive destroy a scheme that had supported the teachers for years. Why rush the transfer without hearing the views of the teachers?” said Kimani.