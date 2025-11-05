Lecturers' call off strike

From Left- UASU SG Constantine Wasonga, Education CS Julius Ogamba, Highe Education PS Beatrice Inyangala and KUSU SG Charles Mukhwaya after signing the Return to Work Fomula on November 5, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Learning is set to resume in public universities after staff unions called off a 49-day strike following a deal with the government to release Sh7.9 billion in two instalments.

University Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga said on Wednesday that the agreement was reached after lengthy deliberations with the

Ministry of Education, the National Treasury, and university councils.

“The Ministry of Education, National Treasury and councils of universities undertook that Sh7.9 billion shall be released to staff in public universities in two tranches as follows:

Sh3.8 billion in November and not later than 31 December 2025, and Sh3.8 billion in July 2025,” noted Wasonga.

The breakthrough brings relief to thousands of students who have been out of class for nearly two months.

The strike, which began in mid-September, had crippled operations in public universities across the country.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Education Committee chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly on Tuesday, Wasonga explained that lecturers had agreed to suspend

industrial action after assurances from the government.

“We have accepted the two-tranche proposal and will monitor the government’s compliance closely,” he said.

Wasonga noted that the union had pushed for full payment of the arrears at once, citing the plight of lecturers covered under the 2017–2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement

(CBA), many of whom have since retired without benefiting from the negotiated pay rise.

“Some of our members have retired in hardship while waiting for what was rightfully theirs,” noted Wasonga, adding, “We also expect the government to honour its promise on

mortgages, car loans and staff promotions in future budgets.”

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi defended the phased approach, saying the government’s constrained fiscal space made a lump-sum payment impractical.

“I want to commit here that what we have offered, we will respect however difficult it is,” said Mbadi.

“We are operating in a difficult environment, but we will rearrange the budget and get some money. Paying all at once would destabilise the economy,” he added.