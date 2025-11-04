Government anchors CBET to equip youth with practical skills

PS TVET Dr Esther Muoria opening ceremony of the Quarterly Meeting for TVET Principals and Quality Assurance Officers at The Kiambu National Polytechnic on November 3, 2025. [TVET]

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to building a skilled and future-ready workforce through the full rollout of the Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET)

system in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

Speaking during a quarterly meeting with TVET principals and quality assurance Officers held at Kiambu National Polytechnic, the Principal Secretary for TVET, Dr. Esther Muoria,

said the CBET approach is designed to ensure that young people acquire practical, market-relevant skills to engage in entrepreneurship, employment creation, and community

development.

“The Competency-Based Education and Training system has been anchored to ensure that our young people acquire practical skills that will enable them to engage in business,

create employment, and support their families and communities,” Dr. Muoria said.

The two-day forum brought together institutional heads, regional TVET directors, and ministry officials, alongside CEOs from the Curriculum Development, Assessment and

Certification Council (CDACC), Kenya School of TVET, TVET Authority, and Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA), reflecting a collective effort to redefine the role of

TVET in national development.

She emphasized that the reform aligns with the government’s agenda prioritizes human capital development as a driver for economic growth in key sectors such as agriculture,

manufacturing, and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

“The government is committed to BETA, which focuses on developing a skilled workforce to drive our economic priorities and the realization of Kenya’s Vision 2030,” she added.

Dr. Muoria revealed that the State Department for TVET plans to ensure that Form Four leavers first undergo technical and vocational training before proceeding to higher

education. “The department has the capacity to accommodate them. Three universities have already been trained on how to roll out CBET, and plans are underway to train senior

secondary school teachers on the same,” she stated.

In a related development, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba last week released the July/August 2025 CBET Assessment Series results at the Nairobi National

Polytechnic, where 149,334 candidates were examined across 401 registered centres in all 47 counties.

The CS lauded the progress made in the implementation of CBET, saying: “Under this system, trainees are not merely learning for examinations and assessments; they are

acquiring skills for life, work, and nation-building through training strongly reinforced by industry linkages.”

He commended the State Department for TVET for championing reforms anchored in CBET, Dual Training, Greening TVET, and Digital Transformation, noting that these

initiatives are essential in aligning skills training with labour market needs and global standards.

He said through such reforms, the government seeks to transform TVET institutions into centres of excellence for innovation and practical learning, ensuring Kenya’s youth are

empowered to drive the country’s industrial and social transformation.