Leaders urge graduates to drive Kenya's digital, economic transformation

Graduands during the Multimedia University of Kenya 12th Graduation ceremony in Nairobi, on October 31, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Government and university leaders have urged graduates across the country to embrace innovation, adaptability, and integrity to drive Kenya’s digital and economic transformation.

Officials from various ministries and university leadership emphasized that higher education must prepare students not just for employment, but also to become creators of solutions in an increasingly technology-driven world.

They spoke on Friday during Multimedia University of Kenya’s 12th graduation ceremony, themed “Promoting Innovation for a Sustainable Future.”

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Stephen Isaboke said innovation is the cornerstone of Kenya’s growth.

He emphasized that education is not the final destination but a launch pad to limitless possibilities, urging graduates to view their degrees as a beginning, not an end.

Isaboke noted that in a world shaped by AI, data, and automation, graduates’ ability to adapt, innovate, and leverage technology will be their greatest strength.

“The future is digital. Keep your curiosity alive, sharpen your skills, and remain innovative. The knowledge you have gained is your compass in navigating a rapidly changing world,” he said.

The PS commended universities for aligning their training with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), saying the government is committed to empowering young people to turn their ideas into enterprises that can drive the economy forward.

Dr. David Watere from the State Department for Higher Education and Research said the government is implementing broad reforms to modernize infrastructure, enhance quality, and integrate the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) into higher education.

“Our goal is to produce graduates who can think creatively, solve problems, and lead innovation across all sectors,” he said.

Multimedia University Vice Chancellor Rosebella Maranga urged universities to take the lead in driving Kenya’s knowledge economy through research and innovation.

Prof Maranga announced the establishment of a fully-fledged Sh28 million Department of Research at MMU, funded by the university council, to strengthen scholarship and industry collaboration in line with Kenya’s Vision 2030 and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

“The Department of Research is our commitment to building a culture of inquiry and creativity. We are investing in innovation so that our graduates become job creators, inventors, and change-makers who respond to real-world challenges,” she said.

The VC also highlighted key development projects at MMU, including the construction of student hostels under the government’s Affordable Housing Scheme, a modern library, and enhanced campus lighting to improve safety and learning conditions.

The graduation ceremony saw 1,530 students conferred with degrees and diplomas.

“Our graduates have demonstrated that excellence is achieved through perseverance. As they step into the world, I urge them to remain curious, ethical, and committed to innovation,” Prof Maranga said.