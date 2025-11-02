Teach for Kenya graduates 84 education leaders

Teach For Kenya CEO, Yukabeth Kidenda issue a certificate to Maphat Flavian the 4th cohort for Tech For Kenya Graduand on November 1, 2025. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

Eighty-four young leaders have completed the two-year Teach for Kenya Fellowship, a program aimed at transforming education in underserved communities.

Known as Cohort 4, the graduates come from diverse regions across the country, with Nairobi accounting for 39 percent, Kisumu 34 percent, and Machakos 27 percent. Over the

past two years, the fellows have taught, mentored, and mobilised communities to address barriers to education, including climate action, gender equity, digital literacy, and mental

well-being.

Teach for Kenya CEO Yukabeth Kidenda praised the graduates for their courage and innovation, calling them the “generation redefining what youth leadership in education looks like.”

“The closer you are to the problem, the closer you are to the solution. These young leaders are proof that Kenya’s future lies in the hands of bold, creative, and compassionate

youth who are unafraid to lead from the frontlines,” Kidenda said.

The fellowship’s highlight was Eagles’ Den 2025, Teach for Kenya’s platform for second-year fellows to pitch solutions to real-world education challenges. Under the theme

“Transformative Interventions through Investing in Asset-Based Community Development (ABCD),” 91 fellows presented 67 Capstone Projects across Kisumu and Nairobi.

Projects covered seven areas: Climate and Environmental Action, Literacy and Numeracy, Gender Equity, Digital Literacy, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, and Parental

Engagement. Fifteen projects received seed funding, while the program expects the initiatives to have a broader community impact.

Cohort 4, aged 24 to 28, is described as young, digitally savvy, and purpose-driven. “We are not just teaching,” said one graduate. “We are changing how communities think

about learning, resilience, and opportunity.” Fellows explored material making and inclusive play for children with disabilities in Learning Through Play training equipping them with practical tools [Courtesy

For many fellows, the journey was personal, fostering resilience and belief in education’s power. As they transition into alumni, they carry a shared vision that every child,

regardless of background, deserves an equal chance to learn and succeed.