×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

KCSE candidates begin written exams today amid tight security

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 3, 2025

Education CS Julius Ogamba and KNEC CEO David Njengere before the National Assembly Committee on Education to deliberate on national examinations preparedness, at Bunge Towers, Nairobi. October 29, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) written examination begins Monday, with candidates sitting for English Paper 1 in the morning and Chemistry Paper 1 in the afternoon separated by a four-hour break.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

2025 KCSE Education CS Julius Ogamba KNEC KJSEA And KPSEA
.

Latest Stories

Tanzania massacre: Dar hit by more riots and deaths
Tanzania massacre: Dar hit by more riots and deaths
National
By Biketi Kikechi
3 mins ago
Silent no more: Doctors help patients hear again after years of chronic pain
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
1 hr ago
Living cost crisis: No respite as families worse off than last year
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Tanzania massacre: Dar hit by more riots and deaths
By Biketi Kikechi 3 mins ago
Tanzania massacre: Dar hit by more riots and deaths
Living cost crisis: No respite as families worse off than last year
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Living cost crisis: No respite as families worse off than last year
Total ordered to pay businessman Sh138m over loss
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Total ordered to pay businessman Sh138m over loss
Silent no more: Doctors help patients hear again after years of chronic pain
By Rodgers Otiso 1 hr ago
Silent no more: Doctors help patients hear again after years of chronic pain
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved