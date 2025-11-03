KCSE candidates begin written exams today amid tight security

Education CS Julius Ogamba and KNEC CEO David Njengere before the National Assembly Committee on Education to deliberate on national examinations preparedness, at Bunge Towers, Nairobi. October 29, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
The 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) written examination begins Monday, with candidates sitting for English Paper 1 in the morning and Chemistry Paper 1 in the afternoon separated by a four-hour break.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you