KICD shines in Africa awards for revolutionising learning through technology

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development( KICD) Nairobi . December 10th,2022. [FILE,Standard]

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has been recognised as a continental leader in education innovation.

This is after winning the Technology and Public Service Delivery Award during the 2025 African Public Sector Conference and Awards (APSCA) held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Under the theme “Innovation in Africa’s Public Sector: Building a Digitally Driven, Sustainable, and Integrated Continent,” the 6th edition of APSCA brought together policymakers, innovators, and public sector leaders from across Africa to celebrate transformative governance through digital innovation.

Kenya emerged as one of the biggest winners at the continental event, with KICD lauded for reshaping how learners, teachers, and institutions interact with education.

KICD chairman Prof Simon Gicharu KICD was honoured for its pioneering work in integrating digital technology into Kenya’s education system, particularly in enhancing access, inclusion, and quality through Competency-Based Education (CBE).

“KICD’s contribution to leveraging technology to increase access, equity, and inclusion in Competency-Based Education dates back to the inception of the Radio Broadcasts to Schools,” he said.

Gicharu said that he will continue to guide and support the institution to sustain performance.

"We are excited over the win and under my leadership we shall strive to sustain and even do better in education innovation," he said.

Prof. Charles Ong’ondo, the KICD Director said that through technological advancement, the Institute has innovated more digital platforms to bridge the gap and make education accessible to all, including those in refugee camps.”

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, also lauded the recognition, describing it as “a validation of Kenya’s investment in technology as a pillar for educational excellence.”

“The success of CBE relies heavily on the tools that enable learners to apply knowledge. KICD’s innovations ensure that our curriculum delivery remains responsive and inclusive.”

KICD’s digital channels have been instrumental in promoting equity, especially for learners in remote and marginalised regions.

KICD’s initiatives have revolutionised how curriculum support materials are designed, produced, and disseminated.

Through platforms such as EDU TV, Educational Radio, and the Kenya Education Cloud (KEC), the institute has enhanced access to quality learning materials for learners in both regular and Special Needs Education (SNE) programmes.

The EDU TV Channel broadcasts educational content 24/7, while Interactive Radio Lessons on the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) English Service continue to reach learners where television access is limited.

“Radio has proven especially effective in reaching vulnerable and marginalised communities due to its accessibility, flexibility, and affordability,” affirmed Prof. Ong’ondo.

The Kenya Education Cloud (KEC) the centrepiece of KICD’s digital transformation — is a comprehensive e-learning hub offering free educational resources to learners, teachers, and institutions.

The platform features a Content Management System, Learning Management System, Elimika Platform, and an Open Education Resources (OER) Portal, all accessible via its website.

Prof. Ong’ondo said the institute remains committed to ensuring that Competency-Based Education not only equips learners with skills but also ensures inclusivity and equal access across all regions of Kenya.

“Education must be dynamic, inclusive, and technology-driven. Our mission is to empower every learner to thrive in an ever-changing world and this recognition from Africa affirms that we are on the right path,” he said, a sentiment echoed by Eunice Gackoa, Head of KICD’s Educational Media Directorate.

Gackoa said the platforms allow teachers and learners to interact with curated digital materials anywhere, anytime.

“They are designed to complement classroom learning and ensure that no learner is left behind, regardless of location or circumstances,” Gackoa said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, KICD’s radio and television lessons played a critical role in sustaining education continuity during the nine-month national school closure. Community radio stations were mobilised to ensure even the most remote learners had access to lessons.

“All the content we developed during the pandemic remains available on demand through the Kenya Education Cloud. It continues to serve learners and teachers as a valuable open resource,” Gackoa added.

APSCA organisers commended Kenya’s leadership in using technology to drive sustainable development in education.

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, who delivered the keynote address, emphasised that this is “Africa’s defining moment to reimagine governance as a shared enterprise between government, citizens, and the private sector to move from politics to purpose, from bureaucracy to innovation, and from service delivery to service excellence.