National exams continue smoothly countrywide amid budget constraints

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogemba witness opening of the national assessments at the Bureti DCC office on October 27, 2025.

[Nikko Tanui, Standard].

The Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) has entered its fourth day, with candidates currently completing the Integrated Science exam for one hour and forty

minutes. Learners using Braille for the exam are given two hours and ten minutes.

Later today, students are scheduled to take the Pre-Technical Studies exam along with its Braille version.

On Friday, they will sit for Integrated Science Paper 2, followed by Creative Arts and Sports. The week-long assessment will conclude on Monday with papers in Social Studies

and Religious Education, including Christian, Islamic, and Hindu variants.

This year, over 3.4 million candidates are participating in various assessments, including the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), the Kenya Junior School

Education Assessment (KJSEA), the Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA), the Kenya Pre-Vocational Level Education Assessment (KPLEA), and the Kenya

Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

According to the Ministry of Education, these exams began on October 21 and will continue until November 21 across 32,834 KPSEA centres and 10,765 KCSE centres

nationwide.

During a session with the National Assembly Committee on Education, chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba assured lawmakers that

the exams are proceeding smoothly despite heavy rains in some parts of the country.

Melly expressed concern about the potential impact of flooding in the Tana River and mudslides in Murang'a on the administration of the exams.

In response, Ogamba stated, "We have a command centre at KNEC headquarters, and we are receiving live updates from areas where there is flooding. We do have other

modes of transport, including helicopters on standby, to make sure every candidate will do an exam."

The CS confirmed that the results for the KPSEA and KILEA will be released by December 2025, while the KCSE results are expected in January 2026.

However, concerns were raised by MPs regarding the financial shortfall facing the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

Mandera South MP Abdul Haro highlighted a reported deficit of Sh3.7 billion in the examinations budget.

KNEC CEO David Njengere acknowledged this funding gap, explaining that while the ministry requested Sh12.7 billion, only Sh5.9 billion was approved, leaving an initial deficit of

Sh6.8 billion.

A supplementary grant of Sh3.1 billion later reduced the shortfall, but Sh3.7 billion remains unfunded.

“Every year, we make a presentation on the budget. We are working with the Treasury to ensure that once funds are approved, the amounts for examinations are not slashed,”

Njengere told the MPs.

The ministry has sought additional funding from the National Treasury to address the deficit and settle pending bills.

Teso South MP Mary Emaase questioned why some schools are still demanding examination fees from parents, despite government assurances that the process is fully funded.

In response, the CS cautioned schools against such practices, reinforcing that exams are fully financed by the state.

"We take disciplinary action against the schools. We have not issued any instructions to any school to ask parents for money. By law, it is the responsibility of the government," he emphasised.