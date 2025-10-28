Exams proceeding smoothly, PS Bitok says as Grade 6 and 9 sit day two papers

KJSEA and KPSEA candidates at Ndima Kanini Academy ready to sit English paper on October 27, 2025. [ Amos Kiarie, Standard]

Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr. Julius Bitok has assured the public that the ongoing national assessments are progressing smoothly.

Speaking in Kajiado North, Dr. Bitok said that as the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) entered

their second day on Tuesday, the process was running well despite a few minor hitches reported on the opening day.

“Day two for KJSEA and KPSEA is going on smoothly. We are confident that the process will continue without major challenges,” said Dr. Bitok.

“We have asked our stakeholders, including sub-county and county directors of education, to do their best to ensure we deliver a credible exam.”

According to Dr. Bitok, a few logistical issues arose on Monday, including isolated cases of missing papers in some centres.

“For yesterday, we had a few hiccups, which we managed to resolve. In some examination centres, there were one or two papers missing, but KNEC stepped in to ensure every

centre had enough papers for the candidates,” he said, adding that all papers were administered and returned as required, and that learners were focused and doing their best.

Paul Wanjohi, Director in charge of faith-based schools under the Kenya Private Schools Association, echoed similar sentiments, commending the government for introducing

measures that have enhanced transparency and improved the exam environment.

“The government has rolled out fresh measures to ensure transparency and credibility in the ongoing national examinations under the new competency-based education

curriculum,” he said. Frisking of candidates in readness for KJSEA assessments at Bondo Township school on October 27, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard].

Wanjohi noted that the calm atmosphere in examination centres across the country reflects a major shift in the way assessments are administered.

“Unlike previous years when heavy police presence was witnessed at exam centres, this year’s examinations are being conducted in a calmer, more organized environment,” he

said. “Learners are doing the exams in a very relaxed manner because supervisors and invigilators have been well informed on what to do and what not to do.”

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), has strengthened coordination at county and sub-county levels to ensure the

timely delivery and collection of exam materials.