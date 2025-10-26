×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Stakeholders warn of textbook crisis ahead of Grade 10 rollout

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 26, 2025
Some of the learning areas in the new Competency Based Education. [Courtesy]

Education stakeholders urge the government to urgently resolve a payment dispute with publishers to avert a looming textbook crisis as the first cohort of CBE join

senior school in January 2026.

The Kenya Publishers Association (KPA) says the government owes publishers Sh11.4 billion for the supply of Grade 9 books and rationalization of lower primary

materials. The delay, they warn, could derail the production and delivery of over seven million textbooks required for Grade 10 learners.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

KPA Chairperson Kiarie Kamau said publishers are ready to supply learning materials for 35 learning areas between October and December but cannot proceed

without payment.

“We are fully prepared to print and distribute the necessary books, but we cannot proceed without the government settling outstanding dues. The industry is under

severe financial strain,” Kamau said.

He noted that the stalemate is already hurting the book value chain, affecting printers, distributors, and authors.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting at Grasten Academy in Juja, the school’s director, Dr. Josephine Wanjiru Waweru, said the curriculum’s success depends on

swift resolution of the matter.

“The government must settle its dues to ensure smooth learning and availability of textbooks for Grade 10 learners,” she said, adding that punitive taxes such as the

16 percent VAT on books have further strained operations.

Paul Muhia, a Nairobi principal, urged the government through the  Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) to ensure consistency in curriculum materials to

avoid last-minute changes that burden parents.

 National Parents Association chairperson Silas Obuhatsa warned that if the impasse continues, learners may start school without textbooks.

“The government should pay up and prevent disruptions,” he said.

Stakeholders agreed that resolving the standoff is critical to ensuring a smooth transition for learners under the new CBE framework and safeguarding Kenya’s

ongoing education reforms

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Govt Owes Publishers Sh11.4 billion Kenya Publishers Association (KPA) Junior Secondary Text Books Competency Based Education -CBE
.

Latest Stories

Why it is hard to differentiate between CBE and 8-4-4 system
Why it is hard to differentiate between CBE and 8-4-4 system
Opinion
By Wycliffe Osabwa
13 mins ago
Muthoni Likimani: 100-year-old Mau Mau veteran still going strong
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
13 mins ago
Africa needs to change strategy in today's multipolar world
Opinion
By James Shikwati
13 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Harrowing tale of Kenyan man forcefully enlisted into Russian army
By Wellingtone Nyongesa 13 mins ago
Harrowing tale of Kenyan man forcefully enlisted into Russian army
No certificates for CBE candidates as they sit inaugural examination
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 13 mins ago
No certificates for CBE candidates as they sit inaugural examination
Court lifts order blocking clearance of Sh45b rice from Mombasa port
By Joackim Bwana 13 mins ago
Court lifts order blocking clearance of Sh45b rice from Mombasa port
US joins Kenya in probe of Sh8.2 billion drug haul
By Willis Oketch 13 mins ago
US joins Kenya in probe of Sh8.2 billion drug haul
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved