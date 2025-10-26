Stakeholders warn of textbook crisis ahead of Grade 10 rollout

Some of the learning areas in the new Competency Based Education. [Courtesy]

Education stakeholders urge the government to urgently resolve a payment dispute with publishers to avert a looming textbook crisis as the first cohort of CBE join

senior school in January 2026.

The Kenya Publishers Association (KPA) says the government owes publishers Sh11.4 billion for the supply of Grade 9 books and rationalization of lower primary

materials. The delay, they warn, could derail the production and delivery of over seven million textbooks required for Grade 10 learners.

KPA Chairperson Kiarie Kamau said publishers are ready to supply learning materials for 35 learning areas between October and December but cannot proceed

without payment.

“We are fully prepared to print and distribute the necessary books, but we cannot proceed without the government settling outstanding dues. The industry is under

severe financial strain,” Kamau said.

He noted that the stalemate is already hurting the book value chain, affecting printers, distributors, and authors.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting at Grasten Academy in Juja, the school’s director, Dr. Josephine Wanjiru Waweru, said the curriculum’s success depends on

swift resolution of the matter.

“The government must settle its dues to ensure smooth learning and availability of textbooks for Grade 10 learners,” she said, adding that punitive taxes such as the

16 percent VAT on books have further strained operations.

Paul Muhia, a Nairobi principal, urged the government through the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) to ensure consistency in curriculum materials to

avoid last-minute changes that burden parents.

National Parents Association chairperson Silas Obuhatsa warned that if the impasse continues, learners may start school without textbooks.

“The government should pay up and prevent disruptions,” he said.

Stakeholders agreed that resolving the standoff is critical to ensuring a smooth transition for learners under the new CBE framework and safeguarding Kenya’s

ongoing education reforms