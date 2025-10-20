Unsung Kenya educators taking lessons to the world

Dominic Orina was a finalist for the Global Teacher Award. [Courtesy]
Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Unlock the Truth Now 》
Unlimited access to all premium content
Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimized reading experience
Weekly Newsletters
MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Login
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard
channel
on WhatsApp
Dominic Orina was a finalist for the Global Teacher Award. [Courtesy]
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you