Education sector mourns Raila as champion of teachers' rights

Right Hon. Raila Odinga, at the 21st Nairobi International Book Fair, shares a light moment with Parklands Baptist School pupils at the Oxford University Press East Africa stand with Kenya Publishers Association Chairman Lawrence Njagi on October 4, 2018. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s education fraternity is mourning the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, describing him as a national treasure, mentor, and steadfast friend of teachers whose

leadership transcended politics and inspired generations of learners and educators.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the country had lost “a veritable statesman and selfless fighter for democracy, freedom, inclusion, and unity.”

“For most of his life, he was committed to reshaping Kenya’s socio-economic and political landscape for the better, often at great personal cost, as evidenced by his role in the

restoration of multiparty democracy and the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution,” said Ogamba.

The CS said Odinga’s vision for education was profound. “He believed education was the foundation of national transformation and human dignity. His advocacy for free primary

education and devolution brought resources closer to schools, particularly in marginalized counties,” he said.

An engineer by training, Odinga once taught at the University of Nairobi, where he was known for his intellect, humility, and sense of justice. Many of his former students went on to

become leaders across the continent.

Ogamba added that Odinga’s mentorship shaped his own political journey. “At a personal level, Odinga was a political mentor who offered valuable advice and support to me as I

ran for MP in Kitutu Chache North in 2017, and even as I have continued in public life over the years.”

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) hailed Odinga as one of the few leaders who valued trade unions as a vital link between workers, employers, and the government.

KNUT Secretary-General Collins Oyuu described him as “a beacon of peace and a source of hope for the Kenyan people—not only in political leadership but also in championing

the rights of the less privileged.”

Oyuu remembered Odinga as “the father of devolution,” whose push for equitable resource distribution directly benefited schools and teachers in marginalized regions. He also

credited Odinga for making the Teachers Service Commission a constitutional body under the 2010 Constitution, securing teachers’ rights and welfare through an independent

institution.

“He was among the few leaders who recognised trade unions as critical and crucial links between workers, employers, and government. He always championed the fight for the

rights of workers and the independence of trade unions in Kenya,” said Oyuu.

The union praised Odinga’s role in promoting peace and stability, especially during tense political periods. “He helped calm political tension before, during, and after elections,

restoring peace and unity,” Oyuu said.

“Kenya has lost a great son who stood for humanity and gave the rest of his life to serve the nation. On behalf of the National Executive Council, the entire leadership of teachers,

and all teachers of Kenya, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives, and the Kenyan population at large.” ODM Leader, Raila Odinga served a meals at Khadija Early Development Education [EDC], Mombasa on December 13, 2024. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Secretary-General Akelo Misori described Odinga as a visionary leader, reformist, and lifelong friend of teachers.

“We celebrate him for his unwavering push for education reforms that aligned Kenya’s systems with global standards. His advocacy for the UN 2030 Education Agenda positioned

Kenya as a leader in inclusive, quality education,” Misori said.

KUPPET noted that beyond policy, Odinga personally supported education initiatives, issuing bursaries, scholarships, and establishing institutions for children from disadvantaged

backgrounds. His efforts, Misori said, focused on dignity and better working conditions for teachers. ODM leader Raila Odinga shares a light moment with Gentiana Primary School pupils during the school’s 15th anniversary celebrations on July 15, 2016. [Evans Omondi, Standard]

Kenya Women Teachers Association (KEWOTA) CEO Benta Opande likened Odinga to “an icon and steadfast friend of educators.”

“As teachers, we have lost a national treasure, a statesman who dedicated his life to building a more democratic, just, and united Kenya. He helped plant and nurture the tree of

democracy, which we must now continue to tend with courage, hope, and integrity.”