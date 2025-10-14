Drive to bridge digital divide in Kenyan rural schools

Tessie Mudavadi donates ICT equipment to Mudavadi Girls Madzuu Principal Jeniffer Otolo, School Board Chair Eng Amadi and Parents Rep Mr Asiema.[Courtesy]

Schools have been urged to embrace digital transformation in education and a technology-driven approach as a critical component in preparing students for a competitive global economy where knowledge, innovation, and connectivity define the future.

Speaking at Mudavadi Girls High School, Madzuu, Tessie Musalia, Co-founder and Managing Trustee of the Foundation, said the move seeks to advance the Digital Literacy Programme (DLP) in schools, especially those in rural areas.

The goal is to ensure that students benefit from personalised learning experiences, interactive lessons, and access to a broader range of educational resources online.

“We believe that every child deserves access to quality education as envisaged in our Constitution 2010, regardless of their background or circumstances. By donating computers to schools, especially in rural areas, we are bridging the digital divide and ensuring that every student has the chance to explore, learn, and grow in this technology-driven era,” she said.

In a move aimed at promoting equitable access to digital education, the Mudavadi Memorial Foundation Trust Fund (MMFTF) has launched an ambitious programme to equip schools with computers and other digital learning tools.

The Foundation has partnered with Ushiriki Wema, an economic empowerment initiative, to strengthen technology integration in learning institutions.

She donated 30 desktop computers and two laptops. Mrs Musalia emphasised the importance of preparing learners for a digital future.

The donation forms part of a larger consignment of 70 laptops and 30 desktop computers provided by the United Nations through a partnership with the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, headed by her husband, Musalia Mudavadi.

Mrs Musalia noted that technology has become an indispensable tool in modern education, transforming the way students access knowledge and interact with the world.

“Online platforms allow students to learn at their own pace and from different locations, accommodating various schedules and learning preferences,” she said.

“I encourage students not only to use these devices for schoolwork but also to follow their curiosity, learn about the world, and dream big.”

She also called on teachers to harness technology to enrich their teaching and connect students with peers and experts globally through collaborative digital projects.

“Technology opens doors to knowledge beyond the classroom. When we invest in education, we invest in a stronger, smarter, and more hopeful tomorrow,” she added.

The MMFTF initiative complements the government’s ongoing efforts to expand digital infrastructure in learning institutions.

Under the Ministry of Education’s Digital Literacy Programme, schools are being equipped with computer laboratories and e-learning facilities to enhance access to quality education.

By partnering with international and local organizations, Mrs Musalia said the Foundation hopes to extend its support to more schools and communities across the country.

“This partnership with the United Nations is just the beginning. We are calling on more partners and donors to join hands with us in empowering our children through technology,” she said.