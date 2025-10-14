×
TSC begins preparations for 2025 Teacher Education Assessments

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 14, 2025
Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Headquarters Nairobi. [File,Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has begun preparations for the 2025 Teacher Education Summative Assessments, which serve as the final evaluation for trainee teachers under the new education framework.

The assessments are a central part of the government’s efforts to professionalise teaching and align teacher training with Kenya’s evolving education system. TSC has directed all training institutions to nominate and vet qualified invigilators ahead of the national exercise.

In a circular signed by Acting Chief Executive Everleen Mitei, the Commission announced that the assessments for the Upgrade Diploma in Early Childhood Teacher Education (UDECTE), Diploma in Early Childhood Teacher Education (DECTE), Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE), and Diploma in Secondary Teacher Education (DSTE) will run from October 21 to November 13 2025.

Rehearsals for the DSTE begin on October 17, with assessments ending on  November 21. The DPTE runs from October 28 to November 6, DECTE from October 21 to 29, and UDECTE from  November 7 to 14.

TSC stressed that only trained, registered teachers with at least one year of active service may serve as invigilators. Institutions with visually impaired candidates must nominate at least one Braille-proficient invigilator.

All nominations must be uploaded to the CP2 system by October 15, 2025TSC has further instructed Centre Managers to ensure that only the required number of invigilators report each day and that daily online attendance records are accurately taken.

.

.

