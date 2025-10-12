Egara Kabaji installed as Mount Kigali University Chancellor

Mount Kigali University Council chair Innocent Mugisha, Prof Stanley Waudo (right), install Prof Egara Kabaji (centre) as chancellor on October 10, 2025. [Courtesy]

Renowned Kenyan scholar, Prof Egara Kabaji, has been installed as the new Chancellor for Mount Kigali University, Rwanda

This marks a major step toward positioning the institution as a center of research, writing, and innovation in Africa.

Dr Innocent Mugisha, Chairman of the University Governing Body, termed the installation a defining milestone for the university.

“Prof. Kabaji’s distinguished record in scholarship, mentorship, and leadership uniquely positions him to guide the university into a new era of intellectual excellence,” Dr. Mugisha said, pledging the governing body’s support to uphold academic freedom and accountability.

Prof. Kabaji, a distinguished literary scholar, author, and educationist with over three decades of experience, has previously served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology and is celebrated for his contributions to African literature, communication, and higher education.

With over 52 published works and numerous scholarly articles, Prof. Kabaji is a leading voice in promoting African literature and the preservation of indigenous knowledge systems.

He holds a PhD in Folk Media and Communication from the University of South Africa (UNISA), an MBA in Strategic Management from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), a Master of Arts in Literary Studies from Kenyatta University, and a Bachelor of Education in Literature and English from the same institution.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Kabaji described the achievement as both “historic and transformative,” calling on the academic community to reimagine the role of African universities in global knowledge creation.

“This moment is not just personal; it is historic, for it signifies our collective commitment to the future of African scholarship and the advancement of knowledge rooted in our own soil,” he said.

He challenged African universities to rise above their traditional teaching roles and become active contributors to global research.

“Less than three percent of global scientific publications originate from Africa. This must change. It must change here. It must change now,” he declared.

As one of his first acts as Chancellor, Prof Kabaji announced a personal donation of Sh2 million to establish two internationally indexed academic journals — one for humanities and social sciences, and another for science, technology, and innovation.

The fund will also support the creation of Mount Kigali University Press, which he described as “the intellectual engine of a university.”

He further donated several copies of his 52 published books to the university library, emphasizing the importance of accessible knowledge.

“Let us write. Let us research. Let us publish. Let us dream. Let us make MKU Kigali a lighthouse of knowledge shining from the heart of Kigali to the rest of the world,” he urged.

Prof Simon Gicharu, founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mount Kigali University and Mount Kenya University, hailed the appointment as a testament to MKUR’s growing influence.

“Prof. Kabaji is not only a scholar but a visionary leader whose work transcends borders. His passion for writing, publishing, and academic mentoring gives our university a definite compass and a mission that is second to none,” Prof Gicharu said.

He added that Prof. Kabaji’s appointment reflects the Pan-African spirit of intellectual independence.

“We face neither East nor West. We face forward. That is the spirit Professor Kabaji brings to this university,” he said.

Mount Kigali University has been undergoing remarkable transformation, expanding its infrastructure with new tuition blocks, modern hostels, a medical center, and a state-of-the-art media platform, Royal FM.

Prof. Gicharu noted that the university plans to scale up its postgraduate programs, establish centers of excellence, and promote a strong culture of scholarly writing and African authorship.

“We do not aspire to be the biggest but to be the most impactful. With Prof. Kabaji at the helm, Mount Kigali University is poised to shine as a beacon of African scholarship,” Prof. Gicharu said.