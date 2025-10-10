×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Students bear brunt as State, lecturers lock horns over pay

By Standard Team | Oct. 10, 2025

Jomo Kenyatta University Students Association officials led by president Peace Issa and secretary general Lenox Abira address the Press on the lecturers strike, on October 9, 2025. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

University students across the country are counting heavy losses due to the prolonged lecturers’ strike, which has forced some to vacate their hostels, travel back home, or continue paying rent for premises they are not using.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Lecturers Strike University Students Moi University Rongo University VC Samuel Gudu
.

Latest Stories

Government can't borrow its way to prosperity, empower MSMEs instead
Government can't borrow its way to prosperity, empower MSMEs instead
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
5 hrs ago
Why lecturers' strike may be nearing an end
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
5 hrs ago
Woman to receive State honour for rescuing Nakuru's street children
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Experts now cast doubts on Ruto's ambitious 15 billion trees push
By Okumu Modachi and David Odongo 5 hrs ago
Experts now cast doubts on Ruto's ambitious 15 billion trees push
Kibaki inheritance row: Probe ties man claiming to be son to Siaya family
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Kibaki inheritance row: Probe ties man claiming to be son to Siaya family
Opposition: We shall weather the storm and keep our winning unity
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Opposition: We shall weather the storm and keep our winning unity
Why lecturers' strike may be nearing an end
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
Why lecturers' strike may be nearing an end
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved