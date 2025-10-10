Students bear brunt as State, lecturers lock horns over pay

Jomo Kenyatta University Students Association officials led by president Peace Issa and secretary general Lenox Abira address the Press on the lecturers strike, on October 9, 2025. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

University students across the country are counting heavy losses due to the prolonged lecturers’ strike, which has forced some to vacate their hostels, travel back home, or continue paying rent for premises they are not using.