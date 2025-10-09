State, lecturers meet to resolve Sh7.9b pay row

UASU officials led by secretary general Constantine Wasonga at a press conference on October 1st 2025 at Uniafric House in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Lecturers and the government are set to meet today to resolve the pay dispute that has paralysed learning in public universities for nearly a month

The meeting follows Wednesday’s protest in Nairobi by members of the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu), Kenya Universities Staff Union (Kusu), and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudheiha).

Union leaders signalled readiness to negotiate but maintained that they will not accept less than the Sh7.9 billion they claim is owed, dismissing government assertions that only Sh624 million remains unpaid.

Uasu Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga said the 2017–2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) provided for a basic salary of Sh13.8 billion and a pension component of Sh2.76 billion, totalling Sh16.57 billion. He said the figures were ratified by the court in January 2021, yet only Sh8.6 billion has been paid.

“If you subtract, the balance is Sh7.97 billion. The audit is over,” said Dr Wasonga, warning the government against “reviewing the judgment through the back door.”

Uasu National Chair Grace Nyongesa accused the Ministry of Education of defying court orders.

“We are only asking for full implementation of the CBA. Four years down the line, that money has lost value. Can it be paid forthwith?” she posed.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba told senators that, according to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), Sh7.2 billion of the Sh7.9 billion claim was already paid through annual salary increments, leaving a balance of Sh624 million.

He said the issue “requires an objective verification process” and urged both parties to conduct a joint payroll audit to determine the actual balance.

Lecturers have rejected an initial offer of Sh3 billion for the next 2025–2029 CBA, terming it inadequate.

On Wednesday, the unions also presented a petition to the National Assembly seeking intervention.

Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei received it, promising it would be tabled in Parliament today.