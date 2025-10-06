Parents face Sh69.6m bill after Litein Boys unrest

Aftermath of the destruction of the Litein Boys High School in Kericho County. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

Parents of students at Litein Boys High School, Kericho County, are facing a Sh69.6 million reconstruction bill following last month’s violent student unrest that left extensive damage to the institution.

According to the school’s Board of Management (BOM) and regional engineers, the initial damage estimate stood at Sh99.9 million but was later reduced to Sh69.6 million after consultations.

The revised figure includes Sh41.9 million for building repairs, Sh27.2 million for suppliers and teachers, and Sh367,400 for consumables.

Painting costs were excluded after it was agreed that the walls remained intact.

The BOM has directed that each of the 1,400 students must pay Sh49,699 before being readmitted, a move that has triggered outrage among parents. Many accused the administration of prioritizing revenue collection over addressing the root causes of the unrest.

During a tense parents’ meeting on October 1, emotions flared, with some siding with their sons. Teachers reported that parents jeered at speakers, including a preacher who urged calm and repentance.

The Parents Association (PA) has faulted the board’s decision, accusing it of ignoring their proposals.

The PA had suggested each parent contribute Sh10,000 for essential repairs only, excluding the reconstruction of a burnt dormitory block, which they argued should be funded by government capitation.

The school has announced a staggered reopening: October 9, 13, and 16.

Students will only be allowed back after clearing outstanding fees and damage costs, and each must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Examinations will begin immediately.

Meanwhile, the Kericho County Director of Education has barred schools from admitting transfer students without ministry clearance, a move seen as curbing the transfer of indisciplined learners.

Some parents have hinted at legal action, terming the fines punitive. “We cannot be punished collectively for the mistakes of a few. Let the government step in and guide this process,” one parent said.

Litein Boys High School, located in Bureti Constituency, remains closed after the unrest that left property destroyed and studies disrupted.