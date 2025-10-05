Ruto calls for education stakeholders collaboration to overcome CBE challenges

Education CS Julius Ogamba (second right), Kuppet Chairman Omboko Milemba (right), TSC CEO Evaleen Mitei (left) and TSC Chairman Jamleck Muturi John during the World Teachers Day in Nairobi, on October 5, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Education stakeholders have called for collaboration, better working conditions, and renewed investment in the teaching profession to address emerging challenges in the Competency-Based Education (CBE) era.

President William Ruto, said for quality learning and teaching to take place, there should be a good working relationship between all players in the sector.

Ruto affirmed his administration’s commitment to teahers welfare.

“We celebrate the men and women who work hard and long hours every day to shape the destiny of our children and future of our nation,” he said in a message read by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba.

“Teaching is not a solitary duty but a shared journey of teachers, learners, parents, and communities united for our children’s success.”

The Head of State acknowledged that teachers have been central to the successful implementation of CBE, assessing learners and nurturing talents despite challenges.

“Our teachers are true nation builders,” he said, and assured that government efforts to address teacher shortages were ongoing.

“We have employed 76,000 teachers over the last two years, with another 24,000 joining in January 2026. This brings the total to 100,000 within three years, and a further 16,000 will be hired by 2026,” he said.

To strengthen teacher capacity, the president said the government had provided Sh950 million to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for retooling and professional development.

He also reaffirmed support for senior secondary school rollout, saying that textbooks were ready for distribution and that 1,600 laboratories would be constructed to support science learning.

Ogamba praised the progress made in strengthening education delivery but acknowledged persistent challenges in school capitation and bursary management.

“We have come a long way. Some things being done today have never been done before so that the learner benefits. We are verifying schools to ensure fair capitation and prevent resource wastage. Once complete, the report will help us use resources better and address challenges at the root,” he said.

The CS urged collective action to improve efficiency: “We must operate together. Collaboration across stakeholders teachers, parents, communities, and unions remains the foundation of our success.”

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok noted that the spirit of collaboration must extend to everyday practice. “When we come together, great things happen. The relationship among stakeholders is strong, and we must sustain it to make education better.”

UNESCO Regional Director Louise Haxthausen underscored the international dimension of the teacher shortage crisis.

“Teachers are at the heart of education. To achieve quality education for all, no teacher can work alone. This year’s theme, Reconstituting Teaching as a Collaborative Transformation, highlights the need for collective action,” she said.

Haxthausen emphasized that globally, 44 million teachers must be recruited by 2030 to meet universal education goals, with 15 million needed in Sub-Saharan Africa alone.

“Despite governments’ efforts, the teacher shortage remains alarming. Attrition rates at the primary level have nearly doubled from 4.6 per cent in 2015 to 9.1 per cent in 2022,” she noted.

“The reasons are tough working conditions, limited training, and poor professional support. Collaboration is essential not only to retain teachers but also to ensure quality and equity in education.”

TSC Chairman Jamleck Muturi described teachers as “the architects of society.”

“Teachers plant seeds of integrity, honesty, and resilience. They shape minds and nurture values that drive national development,” he said.

Muturi praised teachers’ sacrifices, noting that many give their time and resources to guide learners.

“As we face rising indiscipline, moral decay, and digital distractions, teachers remain our strongest defence against ignorance and vice,” he said.

“TSC is proud to elevate the profession, including through our framework on international teacher engagement, which positions Kenyan teachers as global ambassadors of competence and integrity.”

KUPPET Chairman Omboko Milemba decried pay disparities, especially among early childhood education (ECDE) teachers.

“At home, we left a set of teachers who are suffering the ECDE teacher many earning below minimum wage. We must fight for them,” he said.

He called for unity among teacher unions and stakeholders, noting that collaboration, not division, was key to progress.

“We fought for a long time, but we realized that collaboration is the biggest thing that can make us achieve what we want.”

Milemba further urged TSC to engage in open dialogue on emerging issues such as the medical cover and Junior Secondary School (JSS) autonomy.

“We have heard the concerns of JSS teachers and are writing to the commission for discussions with government. Let’s work together with humility for the sake of our learners,” he said.

KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori raised concerns over teachers’ workload and limited resources.

“Our teachers are carrying the work of multiple agencies without proper compensation. Teachers face frustration, especially when performance is unfairly used as a measure of output,” he said.

He urged the Ministry of Education to align budget allocation with teacher and student population growth and to limit the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) to two years for faster adjustments to emerging realities.

“We encourage teachers to view teaching as a rewarding and impactful profession. Next time, TSC should not come to the table with what the government can offer. Let us negotiate freely for what teachers deserve,” Misori said.

The day’s theme Reconstituting Teaching as a Collaborative Transformation — resonated throughout the speeches. Leaders agreed that the future of education depends on mutual support among teachers, parents, the government, and international partners.

CS Ogamba reiterated that “to achieve maximum benefit for teachers and the teaching fraternity, the government must continue interventions that enhance collaboration, improve quality teaching and learning, and make teaching attractive enough to compete in the labour market.”