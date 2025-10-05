×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

School owners in low-income areas upskilled for better management

By Esther Dianah | Oct. 5, 2025

 

In efforts to bridge the skills gap in institutions in low-income areas, over 1,100 school proprietors across Kenya have been equipped with essential skills to run their institutions more sustainably.

The initiative, championed by Premier Credit, has trained the school proprietors across Kenya over the past two years.

The initiative seeks to bridge gaps faced by schools in low-income areas, particularly access to financing.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The Premier Credit’s School Loans, which was launched in 2022, the micro lender said, has enabled school owners to manage their finances more effectively, while meeting education standards in the country.

James Kinyanjui, head of the school loans product at Premier Credit, said the programme has boosted student enrollment, raised institutional standards, and enhanced financial literacy among proprietors.

To create social impact, the product provides loans at affordable rates. “Many proprietors previously lacked proper record-keeping and accounting practices, making it difficult to effectively run their schools,” Kinyanjui said.

The initiative is in partnership with Strathmore University’s School of Business to strengthen financial management capacity among proprietors. Further, the training covers practical skills in budgeting, planning, accountability, and resource allocation. Teachers also benefit from the training, focusing on financial literacy, curriculum implementation, and running schools with a business mindset.

“This helps ensure that proprietors can sustain operations and even pay themselves consistently,” he added.

Director of St Jecinta Junior Christian School Agnes Wairimu, whose institution is also a beneficiary of the programme, said her school is now better equipped to meet the demands of the Competency-Based Curriculum.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

School Owners Premier Credit’s School Loans Low-income Shools
.

Latest Stories

Shabana moves to top of SportPesa Premier League table
Shabana moves to top of SportPesa Premier League table
Football
By Washington Onyango
36 mins ago
Why Kenya is the honest broker in the birth of South Sudan
Opinion
By Kigotho Njenga
56 mins ago
Why it won't be easy for UK to extradite soldier linked to Agnes Wanjiru's murder
Opinion
By David Ochami
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why ODM and Kalonzo's Wiper are in war of words over Raila's health
By David Odongo and Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Why ODM and Kalonzo's Wiper are in war of words over Raila's health
Is Aaron Cheruiyot's rise driven by merit or proximity to the right people?
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Is Aaron Cheruiyot's rise driven by merit or proximity to the right people?
Why it won't be easy for UK to extradite soldier linked to Agnes Wanjiru's murder
By David Ochami 1 hr ago
Why it won't be easy for UK to extradite soldier linked to Agnes Wanjiru's murder
Why President Ruto is now a very happy man
By Macharia Munene 1 hr ago
Why President Ruto is now a very happy man
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved