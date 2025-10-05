School owners in low-income areas upskilled for better management

In efforts to bridge the skills gap in institutions in low-income areas, over 1,100 school proprietors across Kenya have been equipped with essential skills to run their institutions more sustainably.

The initiative, championed by Premier Credit, has trained the school proprietors across Kenya over the past two years.

The initiative seeks to bridge gaps faced by schools in low-income areas, particularly access to financing.

The Premier Credit’s School Loans, which was launched in 2022, the micro lender said, has enabled school owners to manage their finances more effectively, while meeting education standards in the country.

James Kinyanjui, head of the school loans product at Premier Credit, said the programme has boosted student enrollment, raised institutional standards, and enhanced financial literacy among proprietors.

To create social impact, the product provides loans at affordable rates. “Many proprietors previously lacked proper record-keeping and accounting practices, making it difficult to effectively run their schools,” Kinyanjui said.

The initiative is in partnership with Strathmore University’s School of Business to strengthen financial management capacity among proprietors. Further, the training covers practical skills in budgeting, planning, accountability, and resource allocation. Teachers also benefit from the training, focusing on financial literacy, curriculum implementation, and running schools with a business mindset.

“This helps ensure that proprietors can sustain operations and even pay themselves consistently,” he added.

Director of St Jecinta Junior Christian School Agnes Wairimu, whose institution is also a beneficiary of the programme, said her school is now better equipped to meet the demands of the Competency-Based Curriculum.