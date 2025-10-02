×
The Sh7.9 billion stalling university lecturers strike talks

By Edwin Nyarangi and Lewis Nyaundi | Oct. 2, 2025

From left: UASU National Chairperson Grace Nyongesa, Secretary General Constantine Wasonga and KUSU Secretary General Charles Mukhwaya, address the Press at Uniafric House in Nairobi, on October 1, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Efforts to end the ongoing university staff strike are in limbo following a standoff over the amount owed.

.

