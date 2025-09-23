Alumni urged to uplift standards, empower students

Nyandarua National Polytechnic students during graduation on September 19, 2025.

University students have been urged to strengthen their networks through reunions and give back to their alma mater.

Mount Kenya University (MKU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi said this will go a long way in helping bridge the financial strains in institutions of higher learning.

Speaking during the get together brought together university leadership, alumni, partners from different universities popularly known as the “4K’s themed “Rekindling Bonds and Sailing Together,” Prof Jaganyi said.

“This is a celebration of our journey together, a renewal of friendships, and a reaffirmation that the universit is a lifelong family,” he said.

This comes at a time when universities are grappling with underfunding, strikes from lecturers and staff over unpaid CBAs.

He called on former students to work hand in hand with the university to uplift academic standards, empower students, and scale innovation for Kenya’s future.

He further urged alumni to mentor current students, offer internships, fund scholarships, and support research.

“Like sails on a boat, alumni are strong individually, but only when joined together can we propel MKU forward,” he emphasized.

Alumni pledged to play a bigger role in shaping the university’s future through their associations.

Chairperson Gikera Kahara encouraged members to actively take part in the Annual Alumni Awards and the Graduate Career Tracker Survey, both designed to align training with market needs.

“Our network is our net worth. Let us engage, empower, and evolve for the benefit of both ourselves and our alma mater,” Kahara said.

Director of Alumni Relations, Virginia Musawa, described the reunion as both a celebration and a call to collective action.

“Every alumnus and alumna here today is a vital link in the chain. This is about building bridges between our past, our present, and our future,” she remarked.

Dorcas Owinoh, founder of LakeHub, reminded participants of the power of collaboration. From teaching herself coding after graduation to creating hubs that have trained thousands of youth, she credited her success to partnerships.

“If we want to build things that last, we must rekindle the bonds that ground us and sail together with those who share our vision,” she said.