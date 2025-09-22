'Making it Big': Femi Otedola's lesson that is not listed

A cover page of Femi Otedola's book dubbed 'Making it Big'.

By the time you get to lesson 18 of Femi Otedola’s account, you will have got the feeling that perhaps the apt title of the book should have been 25 Laws of Business. That, however, would have been possible, only if the writer had the leeway to borrow from other accounts and bodies of knowledge that explore ways of running a successful business and give a way forward.

Since Making it big- Lessons from a Life in Business, is an autobiography, a story of a successful entrepreneur, one of Africa’s few dollar billionaires, according to Forbes’ listings, and therefore borrows from personal experiences, lets accept its title despite laying bare - through what the writer calls 25 lessons -what could pass for laws on steering a successful business - without which anyone seeking to invest cannot win.