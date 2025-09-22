Litein Boys High School closed indefinitely after students unrest

Trail of destruction after Litein Boys High School students in Bureti Constituency, Kericho County went on rampage on September 21, 2025. [Evans Yegon, Standard]

Litein Boys High School in Bureti Constituency, Kericho County, closed indefinitely after student unrest on Sunday night leaving a trail of destruction.

The students overpowered school security and destroyed classrooms, property vandalised, and one of the school’s buildings set ablaze.

Confirming the incident, Litein OCPD Benedict Chirchir said the matter is now under investigation.

According to sources, the chaos reportedly began around 9:00 p.m. when students complained about poorly cooked rice served during dinner.

What started as murmurs of discontent quickly escalated into destruction, with students pelting stones, breaking windows, damaging classroom furniture, and vandalising the main

gate.

The school watchman was also attacked with stones and forced to flee.

As the situation worsened, police officers from Litein Police Station and Bureti Sub-County were called in.

Tear gas was used to disperse the students, some of whom attempted to storm out of the compound, while others tried to bring down the school’s fence.

By the time calm was restored, four classrooms had been badly damaged, several window panes shattered, and the library and computer labs partially destroyed by fire.

Authorities estimate the damage will run into millions of shillings. Remains of Litein Boys High School structures after students went on rampage on September 21, 2025. [Evans Yegon, Standard]

This is not the first time Litein Boys, once regarded as an academic powerhouse in Kericho County, has made headlines for the wrong reasons.

It is the second major strike at the institution this year, following earlier unrest in 2023 that also left property vandalised, including biometric systems and laboratory blocks.

The repeated cases have left education stakeholders worried about discipline and management at the school.

“Litein High School boys have decided to water down the good legacy left by their predecessors. Very unfortunate,” lamented one alumnus.

National Parents Association Silas Obuhatsa expressed concern over what they described as a worrying trend.

“Our children’s education keeps being disrupted. Every time there’s a strike, we are sent home to deal with the consequences, yet the root causes are never addressed,” Obuhatsa

said.

Police say investigations are underway to establish whether the chaos was spontaneous or incited.