Why Sh3 billion debt puts Grade 10 textbook distribution at risk

Grade 3 pupil Jane Delight shields her work using textbooks from her neighbor's eyes during the start of the first national test paper for grade 3 at Xaverian Primary school in Kisumu on September 17, 2019. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s publishing industry has raised alarm over an outstanding Sh3 billion debt, warning that delayed payment could derail preparations for the rollout of Grade 10 textbooks in January 2026.

The Kenya Publishers Association (KPA) chairman, Kiarie Kamau, said the money is owed for books supplied to Grade 9 and other levels earlier this year.