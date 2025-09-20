University dons dig in, demand Sh7.3b more despite state payout

Grace Nyongesa UASU National Chairperson, UASU secretary general constantine wasonga,KUSU Secretary General Dr Charles Mukhwaya & Dr. Maloba Wekesa Secretary UASU UON Chapter singing solidarity song during a press briefing where they indicated on downing tools as they start countrywide strike.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

The lecturers’ and staff strike in universities entered its third day on Friday, paralysing lectures, disrupting exam schedules and leaving students stranded without clear academic timelines.

This came despite the government’s effort to resolve the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) through the release of Sh2.7 billion to universities on Wednesday.