School heads, ministry directors in trouble over 50,000 ghost learners

By Lewis Nyaundi | Sep. 18, 2025
Basic Education PS Julius Bitok before the National Assembly's Education Committee  to deliberate on 1-Implementation (transition) status on the Kenya Education Management Information Systems (KEMIS) including the safeguards built into KEMIS to guarantee accuracy, security, and transparency of education data. September 17th,2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

School heads and senior Ministry of Education officials could soon be shown the door as pressure mounts over discovery of 50,000 ghost learners, draining taxpayers of billion in capitation funds.

MPs on Wednesday,  pressed Basic Education PS Julius Bitok to explain who benefited from the inflated student numbers.

50,000 Ghost Learners Ghost Schools Capitation Ghost Schools Funding Ghost Learners
