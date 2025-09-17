×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Loan confusion hits universities despite Sh27.9 billion disbursement

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 17, 2025
HELB Chief Executive Officer Dr. Geoffrey Monari during a recent interview in Nairobi.[Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Confusion has hit universities and technical colleges after some students missed out on Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) allocations, despite government assurances that funding remains intact.

HELB Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Monari on Wednesday, September 17, said the board has disbursed Sh20 billion to universities and Sh7.9 billion to technical institutions under the 2024–2025 cycle.

He explained that supplementary allocations will cover any shortfall in the second semester.

“Currently, we don’t have any problem. As we go into the second semester, we will have already gotten money through supplementary allocations to cater for any shortfall, because we now know the number of students. So we are on track,” said Monari.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

However, students and parents say institutions are demanding proof of fee payment before registration, leaving many stranded.

“They are afraid to go to class if they don’t have a fee card. At the beginning of this week, we were supposed to register, but we were told without money, our children cannot attend the course,” noted Moses Maina, a parent of a student at the University of Nairobi.

Jane Atieno, a first-year student, noted she applied for HELB but received no funds.

“I applied for HELB in my first academic year, but I didn’t receive the loan. The portal is closing in one week, and this will force me to either be discontinued or take drastic steps,” said Atieno.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the government will not allow students to be locked out of classes or exams due to delayed funds.

“As a government, we are doing everything possible to ensure that our students who come to universities are supported. No student who deserves to be in the university and who needs to be in the university will miss out,” noted Ogamba.

Monari said HELB has engaged vice chancellors to ensure institutions accommodate affected students until payments are made.

He added that the board has scrapped banding in loan allocations and is exploring new financing models, including a social bond to securitise repayments.

Repayment remains a hurdle. Monari said only 67 per cent of past beneficiaries are repaying their loans, while 33 per cent are in default.

“Every shilling matters. Last year, we collected Sh5.2 billion, which enabled us to fund 49,000 university students and 114,000 TVET trainees,” added Monari.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

HELB CEO Geoffrey Monari University Funding Confusion University Funding Crisis University Funding Model
.

Latest Stories

Hydrocephalus: Why early diagnosis and treatment is important
Hydrocephalus: Why early diagnosis and treatment is important
Opinion
By Mercy Waithaka
3 hrs ago
Doctors can't stop genocide in Gaza, but world leaders can
Opinion
By Christopher Lockyear
3 hrs ago
It's contemptuous for IEBC to lump Kenyans abroad together with prisoners
Opinion
By Thomas Musau
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Shylock economy: Broke and hungry, many Kenyans left to mercy of backstreet lenders
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Shylock economy: Broke and hungry, many Kenyans left to mercy of backstreet lenders
Pain and fury as lawyer Mbobu is buried amid call for speedy probe
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Pain and fury as lawyer Mbobu is buried amid call for speedy probe
School heads, ministry directors in trouble over 50,000 ghost learners
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
School heads, ministry directors in trouble over 50,000 ghost learners
Opposition goes mute as Ruto team beats own drum
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
Opposition goes mute as Ruto team beats own drum
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved