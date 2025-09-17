×
Bitok gives update on school capitation, says learners to get Maisha number

By Lewis Nyaundi | Sep. 17, 2025
Basic Education PS Julius Bitok before the National Assembly's Education Committee ‎at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi on September 17, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Basic Education PS Julius Bitok has announced that all learners will now be issued a Maisha number to serve as their unique identifier throughout their education.

The number will transition into a national ID once a learner turns 18.

Bitok added that the Kenya Education Management Information System (KEMIS) will be officially launched in January 2026 to streamline education data management.

Appearing before the National Assembly's Education Committee, chaired by Julius Meli, the PS also revealed that the Ministry of Education has unearthed 50,000 ghost students in secondary schools during a verification exercise conducted by the Ministry.

The PS said so far, 17,400 schools have been verified out of 32,000 schools.

Bitok added that the number of students declared by schools decreased after seeking fresh data be submitted by the institutions and the sub-county directors of education.

Over 14,000 schools are yet to receive any funds for capitation as they await the Ministry of Education to finalise a verification exercise by to ascertain the number of students in each institution.

Only 17,400 schools verified and have received capitation.

