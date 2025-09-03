Thousands of students to miss out on national exams as capitation crisis bites

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari, Nyeri Women Rep Rahab Mukami and her Baringo counterpart Florence Jematiah during a public hearing session in Gilgil town on the 2024-25 proposed financial budget. [Antony Gitonga/Standard]

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari has warned that thousands of students may miss out on sitting for the national exams due to the ongoing financial crisis in the education sector.

She emphasized that the failure to fully disburse capitation fees for public schools as students began the third term could jeopardize the future of education in the country.

This warning follows reports that some unregistered schools across the nation had illegally received millions of shillings from the government.

According to Wangari, this financial crisis has hindered the operations of public schools, forcing school management to send students home just weeks before the national exams.

Wangari criticized the government for poor planning, noting that public schools still had not received a portion of the capitation funds for the first term.

“Students will soon sit for the national exams, but with the current financial crisis, many could be unable to participate as schools have not received the necessary capitation fees,” she stated.

The MP was speaking in Gilgil after inaugurating a new Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) complex and visiting a DEB primary school, which was rehabilitated using the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Wangari highlighted that the new complex will host major government offices, such as land and civil registries, bringing services closer to the community.

“For years, residents of Gilgil have had to travel to Naivasha or Nakuru to access these services, but this new complex constructed with NG-CDF will address that issue,” she remarked.

Wangari also expressed her concerns about the increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict, particularly in villages adjacent to Lake Nakuru National Park.

“Last week, four lions strayed into one of the villages, causing fear and panic. Efforts to seek help from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) have been unsuccessful, as has been the case multiple times,” she said.

Parent Thomas Njoroge acknowledged that the delay in receiving capitation funds has negatively impacted learning at the school, compelling parents to use their personal finances instead.

“We appreciate the work done by NG-CDF in supporting schools, but we urge the government to ensure that capitation funds are released on time,” he said.

Local leader Kenneth Odongo praised the opening of the DCC complex, noting that it will reduce both the cost and time involved in accessing government services. “This complex is a significant benefit for the residents of Gilgil, who have struggled to obtain services in other towns. The next step should be to establish a law court here,” he added.