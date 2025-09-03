UoN medical students threaten shutdown over withheld exam results

University of Nairobi Students during demonstrations along University Way demanding for the release of their exams alleging that it is as a result of administrative negligence on September 03, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Medical students at the University of Nairobi have threatened to shut down operations across all campuses until their withheld examination results are released.

The protests brought together students from all year groups in the Faculty of Health Sciences, which houses the Departments of Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Surgery, and Medical Laboratory Sciences.

The students said they have waited since April for their results, a delay they claim has disrupted academic planning, graduation preparations, and room allocation.

They noted that graduation is set for mid-September, but without transcripts, many fear they will be locked out.

“We sat our exams in April, but it is now September and we do not have our results. Graduation is in two weeks, and without results we cannot proceed,” said Elisha Wasike, the Secretary General of the University of Nairobi Students Association Council (UNSA).

The students declared that no academic activities would resume until their grievances are addressed.

“There will be no classes, no resumption of studies in the University of Nairobi until our results are released,” said one of the striking students, warning that the strike would spread across all campuses.

The delay has also created uncertainty for students on scholarships and sponsorships, many of whom require official transcripts to secure funding.

“We cannot resume school if we don’t know whether we are progressing to the next level or retaking exams. Some of our colleagues have already missed out on scholarships and internship opportunities because of delayed transcripts,” said Wasike.

This standoff has reportedly been caused by a dispute between the university administration and lecturers, who are said to have withheld results over unpaid dues.

“We do not care who has not been paid or who does not have money. Students have paid fees and sat exams. There is no law in the university that allows withholding of results,” noted another furious student.

Beyond academics, students say the prolonged uncertainty is worsening a mental health crisis on campus.

“Withholding results only worsens the crisis, increasing stress to already burdened students,” he added.

The protests have seen faculty offices closed, with students vowing to extend the shutdown if the matter is not resolved promptly.

They have also warned motorists to avoid Nairobi’s Central Business District in the coming days, threatening to escalate demonstrations beyond the campus.

With first-year students having already reported for the September intake, the standoff threatens to derail the university’s academic calendar.

The students have called on the Ministry of Education and the university council to intervene and resolve the matter.

“Students are not going to be used as leverage between lecturers and the administration,” Wekesa said. “It is either our results are released, or we shut down all the campuses. If not, we will hit the highway.”