National exam will be done in March next year: Magoha

EDUCATION
By Olivia Odhiambo | December 18th 2021

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha speaking at Maseno School. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says his ministry will not change the school timetable because of rogue students.

Prof Magoha was speaking at Maseno School during an infrastructure inspection, where he insisted the national examination will still be done in March next year.

“The exam has been set and it will be done in March. Do not close schools because of 10 rogue students demanding to go home. Instead release them and remain with those who want to study. Once they are satisfied with staying at home, they will return,” said Magoha.

In his address, the CS further stated his ministry would not implement court orders that are not practical and are likely to endanger the lives of students.

KEEP READING

“For example, a student is accused of being a homosexual and using drugs in school. The student is expelled from school and matter is taken to court and the court rules that the student returns to the same school...do you want me to follow the judge?” he posed.

The CS said he would not implement such judgements but would look into the matters holistically. 

Share this story

