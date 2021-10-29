Government plans to recruit 3,000 tutors for TTIs

Principal Secretary Ministry of Education state department for vocational and technical training, Margaret Mwakima. [File, Standard]

The government plans to recruit over 3,000 trainers for technical training institutes.

Vocational and Technical Training Principal Secretary Margaret Mwakima however did not specify when the recruitment will take place.

The hiring will be a boost for institutions facing a shortage, following a rise in enrolment in the last few years.

The PS spoke on Wednesday during the Thika Technical Training Institute graduation ceremony.

Mwakima said it had cost the government Sh10.6 billion in the last nine years to raise the number of technical training institutes from 52 to 238.

She said the government had provided Sh10.3 billion to the TVET institutions and an additional Sh11.1 billion through Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) to trainees, and the funds had increased enrolment from 55,945 in 2013 to 249,316 in 2021.

“Additionally, a conditional grant of Sh2 billion is given to vocational training centres every financial year,” she said. The PS said the government is investing in modernising and expanding the institutions to meet the country’s human resource needs for industrial take-off.

“We have moved to competency-based curriculum to prepare students for the world of work,” she said. Mwakima said the government has partnered with Germany through the German Agency for International Cooperation to launch a new course in auto bodybuilding and welding in Thika TTI.

Thika TTI Principal Hannah Mburu said the institution established in 1949 had increased the number of courses from five to 80.

The institution has also been assigned the responsibility of mentoring upcoming technical and vocational colleges, including Murang’a, Kiharu, Gichugu and Mwea.

“Thika TTI has experienced tremendous growth in enrolment, with the September 2021 intake alone realising 4,621 new trainees. The total enrolment has increased to 11,744 students,” said Mburu.

