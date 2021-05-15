KNUT officials form team to dislodge Wilson Sossion

In December 2017, TSC issued a notice of Sossion's termination from the teaching service. [File, Standard]

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion’s misery continued yesterday after teachers’ representatives from Rift Valley endorsed Collins Oyuu to challenge him in the upcoming union polls.

Teachers from 21 out of the 25 branches in the region unanimously backed Mr Oyuu, currently Knut’s acting national chairman for the secretary-general post in next month’s Special Delegates Conference where new official will be elected.

Early this month, a Nairobi Employment and Labour Relations court dismissed Sossion’s attempt to save his position as a teacher after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) deregistered him.

The decision by Justice Stephen Radido dealt, a blow to Sossion, who has been at the helm of the teachers’ union since 2013 and hopes to retain his seat. Sossion told the court that his rights were violated when TSC decided to remove him from the teachers' register. [File, Standard]

A regional council meeting in Eldoret yesterday resolved to back Oyuu’s dream to wrestle Sossion out of Knut.

The ‘team change’ unveiled Oyuu to vie for the SG position. He will be deputised by Hesbon Otieno and Rosalia Mkwanjala while Patrick Karinga will contest the chairman’s post. He will be deputised by Stanley Mutai and John Wesonga as first and second vice-chairmen respectively.

National Treasury has been earmarked for James Ndiku to be deputised by Ali Abdi and Kennedy Nyawanda while Mercy Kiambati and Mercy Ndungu will assume the women representative positions.

Boniface Tenai, John Gitari and Fred Nguma will act as trustees while Edward Olando will represent persons living with disabilities.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website! Take a survey

“As teachers of this country we are organised and focused and come June we will have fresh blood in Knut leadership. We will overhaul its leadership,” said Eldoret West branch executive secretary Kipchumba Arusei.

Sossion’s deputy Hesbon Otieno said there are paramount resolutions aimed at restoring Knut’s lost glory.

“The resolutions made in Eldoret will be a game-changer because Knut has been in turmoil. Time has come for us to redeem it and change its image. We must restore the long-lost glory of union,” said Otieno.

Oyuu blamed Sossion for mismanagement and woes facing Knut.

Share this story