×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Vice chancellor who fought ouster finally leaves office

By Kennedy Gachuhi | January 15th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Egerton University Vice Chancellor Rose Mwonya.

Egerton University Vice Chancellor Rose Mwonya's five-year term in office has officially expired.

This as the High Court yesterday dismissed her latest attempt to remain in office.

Mwonya has been challenging the university's attempt to send her on terminal leave over allegations of gross misconduct pending the expiry of her contract.

Yesterday, the council, in a memo signed by Chairman Hukka Wario, announced for the second time the appointment of Isaac Kibwage as the acting VC.

Read More

"In exercise of powers vested in it under the Universities Act as amended in 2016, the Council has the honour of appointing Prof Kibwage as the acting VC for Egerton University with immediate effect," the memo read.

Mwonya's term officially began on January 13, 2016 after her appointment by then Education Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi in October 2015.

As the council announced her retirement yesterday, she was back in court, which has saved her job at least twice before. However, this time, Justice Hellen Wasilwa of the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nakuru dismissed her application challenging the university council's decision to retire her this month.

Justice Wasilwa ruled that Mwonya’s application had already been heard and determined by another court of a similar jurisdiction.

She ruled that it would thus be an abuse of the court’s jurisdiction to reopen a case that had already been heard and determined.

Wasilwa noted that Judge Monica Mbaru had rendered a final judgement on May 15, 2019, in a matter related to Mwonya's application.

“The matter became devoid of any other decision over the same application,” she ruled.

“It would be unlawful to reopen this case on entirely different issues and render a fresh direction on the same.” 

Mwonya had accused the council of usurping the power of the Education Cabinet Secretary by sending her on retirement yet it was not the appointing authority.

The outgoing VC has been seeking renewal of her contract for another five years. Yesterday, she could not be reached for comment on the new developments.

The Standard established that her official vehicle was on Wednesday morning withdrawn and her personal items removed from her former office.

Hukka, who was present during the exercise, welcomed Kibwage and called on staff, students and other stakeholders to accord him full support.

"We thank former VC Rose Mwonya for her service following her retirement as a professor on attaining mandatory retirement age of 70 for professors on 20th June 2020 and expiry of her contract as Vice Chancellor on 12th January 2021," said Hukka.

"The Council accords her its best wishes, respect and kind regards for the future and looks forward to her continued support to Egerton University as Alumnus."

The expiry of Mwonya's term before taking her terminal leave now leaves the university at the mercy of the terms of her contract with the university as provided for in labour laws.

According to lawyer Kipkoech Ngetich, Mwonya may seek extra payment from the university for working until the last day of her contract as compensation.

“Ordinarily a person should take a paid terminal leave months to their retirement. In Mwonya’s case it depends on the wording of the contract. She might be paid or forfeit the extra days she was still actively in office,” said Ngetich.

Mwonya’s exit was celebrated by the university staff who on December 2 sealed off her office, demanding that she takes her terminal leave and pave way for Kibwage, whose appointment was first announced on November 20.

Following allegations of procurement malpractices that led to loss of millions of shillings and interference with students records, the university council on September 7, 2018 sent Mwonya on a 90-day compulsory leave.

A week later, Mwonya moved to court, terming her dismissal as unlawful and in violation of the rules of natural justice. The court reinstated her in October of the same year and she would later be cleared of the graft allegations.

On November 13, last year, the council directed Mwonya to proceed on terminal leave and hand over her office to Kibwage, who had been appointed as the acting vice chancellor.

The court again came to her rescue, stopping the council from in any way compelling her to hand over the coveted office until her application was heard. This is the case that was dismissed yesterday.

[Additional reporting by Daniel Chege]

Related Topics
Egerton University Rose Mwonya
Share this story
Previous article
Under-fire Chelsea manager Lampard wary of improving Fulham
Next article
Fifa details shocking sexual abuse in Haiti

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

I'm still the substantive Egerton VC, says Mwonya
I'm still the substantive Egerton VC, says Mwonya

LATEST STORIES

Arsenal lack spark in Palace stalemate
Arsenal lack spark in Palace stalemate

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

16 hours ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

2 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

7 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

9 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

CJ David Maraga's bombshell

CJ David Maraga's bombshell

Daniel Wesangula 1 hour ago
Family mourns military pilot who saluted whenever he over flew his village

Family mourns military pilot who saluted whenever he over flew his village

Lynn Kolongei 6 hours ago
Epic battle looming in fight for judicial independence during search for next CJ

Epic battle looming in fight for judicial independence during search for next CJ

Kwamchetsi Makokha 7 hours ago
Where is China when Kenya needs it most?

Where is China when Kenya needs it most?

Dominic Omondi 15 hours ago

More stories

Sh19.5 billion too little for us, school heads tell State

By Augustine Oduor
Sh19.5 billion too little for us, school heads tell State

Relief as 12,000 interns TSC hired report to schools

By Augustine Oduor
Relief as 12,000 interns TSC hired report to schools

Stand firm for Knut, Sossion tells teachers

By Standard Team
Stand firm for Knut, Sossion tells teachers

Fee hike: More talks after varsity students protests

By Augustine Oduor
Fee hike: More talks after varsity students protests

Stop forcing teachers to attend seminars during holidays, TSC told

By Erick Abuga
Stop forcing teachers to attend seminars during holidays, TSC told

Covid-19 has so far killed 36 teachers

By Augustine Oduor
Covid-19 has so far killed 36 teachers

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.