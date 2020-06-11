×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

It is time to resume learning, CS George Magoha says

By Moses Nyamori | October 1st 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha (pictured) now says it is time to re-open schools.

Citing neighbouring countries where learning has resumed, Magoha told MPs yesterday that continued stay of the learners at home till January may not make any difference as there was no guarantee the Covid-19 situation will change drastically.

The CS indicated the government plans to consider phased re-opening, with Form Four and Standard Eight candidates being the first lot to go back to school.

Magoha, who appeared before the National Assembly’s Education Committee to give update on preparations by the ministry for re-opening, however, did not provide possible re-opening date(s).

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“I cannot give you a date, but I assure you that the government is taking every measure into consideration,” he said. “What we must ask ourselves is what is going to be different in January 2021."

The CS, however, confessed it would be difficult to ensure social distance among learners in schools, stating that it can only be achieved by having fewer students at a time.

He also indicated that some corporates had committed to provide face masks and sanitisers for the schools once they re-open.

“Reducing contact in learning institutions by having fewer learners at the same time will have a great impact in reducing Covid-19 cases and fatalities associated with re-opening of institutions,” the CS told the committee.

“For schools, reopening should prioritise candidate classes (Standard 8 and Form 4) and the pioneer Competency Based Curriculum cohort (Grade 4) to facilitate smooth transition,” said the CS.

He cited Zambia and Angola, which he said have resumed learning that was disrupted by the global pandemic. Learning is also going on in Tanzania and Burundi.

In his last address, President Uhuru Kenyatta asked the Education CS to come up with modalities of ensuring safe resumption of learning.

“Learning institutions should only be reopened when we have and can sufficiently guarantee the safety of all our children. Let us not focus on when schools will reopen, but on how they will re-open,” Uhuru said.

Magoha told the committee about the ongoing engagement by education stakeholders who gave a green light to re-opening of universities and colleges. He said they are putting command centres to monitor how the tertiary institutions and universities will cope under the new environment. 

Related Topics
School Closed School Reopening Covid-19 Coronavirus
Share this story
Previous article
Covid-19 could inspire better cities planning
Next article
Varsity placement board split over new servers deal

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Audit: Kemsa to lose Sh2.3b in sale of Covid-19 supplies
Audit: Kemsa to lose Sh2.3b in sale of Covid-19 supplies

LATEST STORIES

Maraga’s Tano Tena gift for Uhuru — AG
Maraga’s Tano Tena gift for Uhuru — AG

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Cytonn bleeds as key investors pull out funds

Cytonn bleeds as key investors pull out funds
Wainaina Wambu 1 hour ago
Young innovators on a mission to fight crime

Young innovators on a mission to fight crime
Macharia Kamau 14 hours ago
Dealing with negative customer feedback

Dealing with negative customer feedback
Pauline Muindi 15 hours ago
How you can keep from falling into a debt trap

How you can keep from falling into a debt trap
Paul Kariuki 15 hours ago

Read More

Varsity placement board split over new servers deal

Education

Varsity placement board split over new servers deal

Varsity placement board split over new servers deal

USIU-Africa awards Bachelor of Pharmacy degrees for the first time

Education

USIU-Africa awards Bachelor of Pharmacy degrees for the first time

USIU-Africa awards Bachelor of Pharmacy degrees for the first time

Confusion over schools as varsities and colleges to re-open on Monday

Education

Confusion over schools as varsities and colleges to re-open on Monday

Confusion over schools as varsities and colleges to re-open on Monday

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.