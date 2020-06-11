×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Counties to randomly test ECDE children before schools reopen

By Jael Mboga | September 25th 2020 at 01:25:55 GMT +0300

A section of primary school pupils in South B Nairobi participate in a hand washing campaign on October 15, 2019. [David Njaaga,Standard]

County governments will undertake random testing of Covid-19 on Early Childhood and Development Education children before re-opening. 

All ECDE centres shall re-open one month after the re-opening of the primary and secondary schools, the Council of Governors has announced.

"In this regard, we urge the Ministry of Health to support counties with testing kits," said CoG chairman and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

In a statement on Friday, he added that the re-opening of ECDEs and Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) will be guided by orders from the Education ministry.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The month-long delay will allow for time to monitor the rate of infection and management of the pandemic at the county level.

The council also reviewed guidelines developed by the Ministry of Education in consultation with county governments on Health and Safety Protocols on the reopening of ECDEs and VTCs. 

All VTCs will re-open at the same time as the national government learning institutions.

At the same time, all learning institutions used as Covid-19 isolation centres should be vacated and disinfected before teachers report on Monday.

In a letter to the Ministry of Health, Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang wants the cleaning done in time to allow teachers to prepare for the reopening of schools.

“Aware that public schools were used both as quarantine and isolation facilities, we are requesting that these schools are vacated and fumigated by September 28 to enable the school heads to prepare for eventual reopening,”  Kipsang said in a September 21 letter to Health PS Susan Mochache.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers secretary general Akello Misori shared similar sentiments saying: “Let us start by keeping teachers safe and disinfect the schools before they report on Monday.”

This came as the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) instructed teachers to prepare schemes of work, lesson plans and class timetables as soon as they report.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has assured the public that Health and Education ministries are working together to ensure strict protocols are observed before re-opening of schools.

During his briefing on Covid-19 status on Thursday, Kagwe said the first phase of the re-opening will give learners time to acclimatise with the health protocols in schools before learning starts officially.

“If there are challenges that we are going to face, let’s face them at that stage,” he said.

Proposals to Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha by the Education Response Committee on Covid-19 suggest that schools should re-open in phases with learners expected at the institutions between October 5 and 19.

The phases are aimed at ensuring schools learn to manage students while implementing Covid-19 protocols.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Council of Governors Wycliffe Oparanya Schools Reopen
Share this story
Previous article
Ainamoi women ditch changaa brewing for tea farming
Next article
CoG: We'll seek legal opinion on dissolution of Parliament debate

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

CoG: We'll seek legal opinion on dissolution of Parliament debate
CoG: We'll seek legal opinion on dissolution of Parliament debate

LATEST STORIES

CoG: We'll seek legal opinion on dissolution of Parliament debate
CoG: We'll seek legal opinion on dissolution of Parliament debate

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

From Sonko’s aide to eyeing Msambweni MP seat

From Sonko’s aide to eyeing Msambweni MP seat
Solomon Koko 2 hours ago
Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?

Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?
Kirsten Kanja 13 hours ago
Living in a man’s house is not proof of marriage, court rules

Living in a man’s house is not proof of marriage, court rules
Kamau Muthoni 13 hours ago
No circumcision this year after elders read internal organs

No circumcision this year after elders read internal organs
Stephen Rutto 13 hours ago

Read More

Varsity rankings don’t measure what matters

Education

Varsity rankings don’t measure what matters

Varsity rankings don’t measure what matters

KUPPET: Every student should get three re-usable masks as schools re-open

Education

KUPPET: Every student should get three re-usable masks as schools re-open

KUPPET: Every student should get three re-usable masks as schools re-open

Strict protocols await re-opening of schools

Education

Strict protocols await re-opening of schools

Strict protocols await re-opening of schools

Rot in colleges linked to shake up of principals

Education

Rot in colleges linked to shake up of principals

Rot in colleges linked to shake up of principals

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.