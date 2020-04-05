';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

We could reopen schools sooner than 2021- CS Magoha

By Japheth Ogila | August 25th 2020 at 02:00:31 GMT +0300

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha (pictured above) has said the government could consider reopening schools earlier than 2021 should the country continue posting lower Covid-19 infections.

Speaking in Migori County where he met the area governor Okoth Obado, Prof Magoha said the ministry was keen on preparation for observation of Covid-19 protocols in schools before issuing orders for reopening.

He said: “You’re aware the virus is starting to look like it is going to stagnate. We’re saying should the situation change, we shall be ready and willing to look at the scenario once again in the interest of our children.”

SEE ALSO: General’s life revolves around prayer, fitness, love for military work

“As far as the government is concerned, ours is to open the learning institutions like yesterday. We’re doing everything possible including ensuring that water sources and sanitisers are available. We’re even in the process of providing masks where it’s possible.”

His statement appears to contradict his utterances on Monday when he dismissed calls from various quarters to reopen schools. Speaking in Kitale where he was inspecting Kitale National Polytechnic, Magoha claimed that there are cartels currently pushing the government to reopen schools so that they can continue trading with school heads.

"We are aware that these cartels want us to reopen schools for them to continue trading with heads. They should stop persuading us because we know their greedy agenda," he said.

"These brokers are doing everything possible to have the schools reopened. These greedy people are using media to propel their agenda and I'm telling them to stop wasting time because their agenda will not succeed," he further stated.

WHO and UNICEF plea

SEE ALSO: Tullow ends virus hiatus but Kenya budding oil export plan still in limbo

Last week Thursday, the CS said that he could not risk sanctioning reopening of schools due to the Covid-19 dangers arguing that such a decision could only be made by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

But a day later, World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) released a statement urging African countries to reopen schools citing malnourishment and sexual violence facing some learners at home.

WHO argued that most African children from low income earning families risk suffering from malnutrition for lacking proper feeding they normally get in school feeding programs. WHO said that this and sexual violence pose serious health risks to the African school-going children currently kept at home.

Nonetheless,  CS Magoha termed these as a double standard by WHO and UNICEF saying other countries in other continents have not been asked to reopen their schools.

"Asian counties where the pandemic is worse than Africa countries have not reopened schools. It is a double standard for the agencies to ask us to do certain things," he said.

SEE ALSO: Selling stake in family jewel saved us from Kenya’s retail curse

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Previous article Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article Pompeo visits Sudan on tour to boost Israel's Arab ties
Related Topics
George Magoha Covid-19 pandemic Reopening schools WHO
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

25 lobby groups petition government over mishandled Covid-19 funds
25 lobby groups petition government over mishandled Covid-19 funds

LATEST STORIES

We could reopen schools sooner than 2021- CS Magoha
We could reopen schools sooner than 2021- CS Magoha

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Debunking the six Covid-19 myths that won’t go away

Debunking the six Covid-19 myths that won’t go away
Mercy Asamba 1 hour ago
How teachers, nurses fell off their lofty 'elites' perch

How teachers, nurses fell off their lofty 'elites' perch
XN Iraki 5 hours ago
General’s life revolves around prayer, fitness, love for military work

General’s life revolves around prayer, fitness, love for military work
Cyrus Ombati 7 hours ago
New roles out ahead of community learning

New roles out ahead of community learning
Protus Onyango 15 hours ago

Read More

Three regulators to guard quality, accredit practitioners and training centres in RPL process

Education

Three regulators to guard quality, accredit practitioners and training centres in RPL process

Three regulators to guard quality, accredit practitioners and training centres in RPL process
Universities fees put ministry and VCs on the horns of a big dilemma

Education

Universities fees put ministry and VCs on the horns of a big dilemma

Universities fees put ministry and VCs on the horns of a big dilemma
Teachers assured of pay as learning set to start

Education

Teachers assured of pay as learning set to start

Teachers assured of pay as learning set to start
Universities partial reopening starts amidst corona fears

Education

Universities partial reopening starts amidst corona fears

Universities partial reopening starts as medical students ordered to class
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.