The West seems to know something Africa doesn't

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The West is preparing for an unknown threat. Why is Africa not? [iStockphoto]

In the recent past, tens of governments in the West have been telling their citizens to stock up on food, water and other essentials to prepare for an emergency that they are yet to define clearly.

From the United Kingdom to Germany, Ireland, Japan, and the United States, citizens are scurrying to acquire essentials as they prepare for an emergency whose nature or even magnitude they do not fully understand. At least 30 countries have reportedly told their citizens to avoid being caught flat-footed by the emergency by stocking up.

What exactly are these governments anticipating? Why do they all sound so certain that something awful is in the offing, to the extent of asking their citizens to prepare for it? How come all these countries have sensed threat(s) at the same time?

To be specific, depending on the country, citizens are being warned about a possible widespread cyberattack, a devastating climate event or even war. Depending on the country, again, citizens are being told to stock food and water that can last them days or even weeks and store essentials such as medicines, batteries, flashlights, and emergency radios.

But one wonders, if the expected threats are so serious, why have the developing countries been left out of the preparations? Why are citizens of third-world countries not being told to stock up on essentials ahead of the predicted doom? Or have governments in Africa and the developing world been forewarned and refused to take action?

It is important for Western governments to know that the warnings they are issuing to their citizens are sending shockwaves beyond their borders. Africa and the rest of the world need to know exactly what is cooking because threats spread quickly across the world today. A major cyberattack would hurt Kenya just as it would hurt America. The effects of a major war in Europe would be felt across the world instantly.

African leaders must demand to know what is happening abroad and what it portends for their people. For it is clear that what’s expected is not another ice cream-eating session for them with Vladimir Putin.