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Four suspects dig hole, escape from Embu's Itabua Police station

By Jane Mugambi | Oct. 25, 2026
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The remandees on Thursday dug a hole in the wall of the cell and sneaked out of the police station unnoticed. [Courtesy}

Police in Embu are looking for four persons of interest who broke out and escaped from Itabua Police Station, where they were being detained.

Police say the four included two murder suspects and two robbery-with-violence suspects who were yet to be processed for court appearance.

The remandees on Thursday dug a hole in the wall of the cell and sneaked out of the police station unnoticed.

The daring escape has raised serious questions, as the police station, which is located within the Eastern Region Police headquarters, is heavily guarded.

Residents within Embu town and its environs said the suspects were masterminds of a series of break-ins and robberies.

" These are very dangerous criminals and may start giving us sleepless nights once again if they are not re-arrested and taken back to the cell," one of the traders said.

Officers realised their escape on Friday morning during a routine cell check-up, where they blew their whistles, attracting their colleagues who combed the entire police station, but did not find them there.

Confirming the dramatic escape, Embu County police boss Sarah Koki said the escapees who are being pursued are facing a series of murder and violent robbery.

"It is true there are suspects who escaped from police cell. One of the suspects is facing murder charges, two are accused of robbery with violent charges, while the fourth one is accused of stealing; we are following the suspects in a bid to re-arrest them," she said.

Koki stressed it was a criminal offence to escape from lawful custody and they will face criminal charges upon being rearrested, cautioning relatives or even anyone who may want to hide them, saying they will be charged alongside the three.

“We are determined to arrest and bring the suspects, we started looking for the prisoners immediately we learnt that they had made good their escape," she said.

She appealed to members of the public to cooperate and volunteer information which could help police catch up with the prisoners.

She reiterated that police will not rest until the escapees were smoked out from their hideout.

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Related Topics

Itabua Police Station Itabua Police Cell Break Itabua Police Remandee Escapes Remandees on the Run
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