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Youth engage in tree planting, clean-up of Machakos town

By Victor Nzuma | Jul. 19, 2026
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Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi. [File, Standard] 

Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi has applauded the youth for their commitment to participating in environmental conservation.

He said this is in line with the national government’s commitment to the 15 billion tree planting campaign.

The Deputy Governor said this during tree planting at his office compound by Catholic Church youth and students from the Manza Kenya Medical Training Centre, where a total of 450 trees were planted.

After the exercise, the entourage led by the deputy governor and representatives of the two groups proceeded to Machakos town CBD where they cleaned the streets.

Mwangangi said the county government was committed to associating with like-minded partners in the conservation of the environment, which equals into climate change aspiration.

He other organisations to join the environmental conservation efforts.

Sister Victoria Mumbua, from the 'Sisters of Our Lady of the Mission ' who led the Catholic youth brigade, said they are open to joining hands with other Kenyans in conserving the environment.

Machakos town municipality Manager Judas Mumo welcomed the initiative and called upon organisations to emulate the gesture for better environmental conservation.

Meanwhile, Taita Taveta County Government has formulated a policy that will ensure residents bordering forests benefit from forest resources in their areas of jurisdiction.

The policy is designed to enhance community ownership to reduce forest-related conflicts.

Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) adopted the County Forests Conservation and Management Policy, 2025 and once operationalized by the executive will create a county forest conservation fund and develop benefit-sharing regulations for the benefit of communities living around forests.

Under the policy, the executive will develop and publish benefit-sharing regulations and percentage allocation formulas for revenue generated from forest resources and local development projects for the first time.

Lilian Mwangoi, the assembly committee chairperson for environment, forestry and climate change, said the policy will strongly promote public participation, inclusivity and social equity. 

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Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi Environmental Conservation Tree Planting Machakos County
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