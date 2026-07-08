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Residents clash over proposed cement factory in Machakos

By Peterson Githaiga | Jul. 8, 2026
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Police intervene after chaos erupted during public participation on a proposed cement factory in Kyumbi, Machakos County, on July 7, 2026. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

A public participation forum ended in prematurely after chaos erupted at Kyumbi area in Machakos County. 

Police ordered an end to the public gathering that was to discuss the construction of a proposed cement factory.

Trouble started when two rival groups supporting the construction of the said project and those opposing started hurling insults at each other, forcing police to intervene.

The more than 200 residents had gathered at the site where the proposed factory is to be constructed to present their views.

One group accused the other of opposing a project that is expected to benefit them through job opportunities and its social responsibilities, while the other group saw it as a health hazard.

“Those opposing this particular initiative are the rich people around here they have money to eat and to educate their children while we have nothing. if constructed, the factory will benefit thousands of youth who remain jobless" said Joyce Mumbua a resident.

However, former Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi, opposed plans to construct the factory.

She said the dust produced by the cement grinding machine is dangerous to human health.

"As residents of this area we are opposed to this particular project by an individual we are appealing to the Machakos county government to urgently intervene and stop this idea, our health comes first,” said Mwangangi.

However, the investor Jitesh Patel, said he was only constructing a right industry factory and have been cleared by other government authorities, including the National Environment Management Authority and the county government. 

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Related Topics

Cement Factory Machakos County Ex-Speaker Florence Mwangangi NEMA
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