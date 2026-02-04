Murkomen orders for operation in five counties

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen addresses the press at Harambee House Nairobi, on June 26, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The State has ordered an operation to mop up illegal weapons in five Counties in Upper Eastern and parts of the Rift Valley.



Interior and National government Coordination Cabinet minister Kipchumba Murkomen on Tuesday said a multi-agency security team that would also include the army and rangers from the Kenya Wildlife Service and Kenya Forest Service will undertake the exercise in Isiolo, Meru, and Marsabit in Upper Eastern and Samburu and Laikipia in North Rift.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja was among the top security team who accompanied the CS.



It would be a targeted operation that will take place simultaneously across the five counties.



Murkomen was speaking at a hotel in Isiolo town after holding a closed-door meeting with members of the security committee from Eastern and Rift Valley regions and those from the affected counties.

He later addressed the security team and leaders from Isiolo.



Giving a hint on the shape the operation will take, the CS said it will be 'massive' and 'painful', adding that by 'Wednesday or Saturday ', leaders and other locals should not be heard complaining ( on the operation course).



Leaders at all levels, the CS said, were given ample time to assist in bringing peace in their areas, adding that an outcry from any quarter after the commencement of the exercise to disarm civilians would be ignored.



"It will be a massive operation in the areas where there are groups with illegal weapons. Leaders won't like it, but we have to undertake ( the operation).



He reminded them of the operation in the North Rift, where leaders welcomed the exercise, only to start criticising the State when action was taken.



"Complaints from leaders or anybody else would not be tolerated; we will get to the bottom of this (insecurity) problem," Murkomen said.



Murkomen said the State has information on the hideouts of bandits, picking out Mukogodo forest in Laikipia North as an example.



Those with illegal weapons have the option of handing them over to the nearest police station and would be pardoned.



"Handover the weapons and be safe, and if you bring one and we know you have another one, you will be called to also bring it," the CS said.



He said bandits will be pursued to their hideouts to face justice. The same fate awaits, he said, those financing the purchase of weapons and operation, weapon sellers, and those buying stolen livestock.



Among the attendees were Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo, Senator Fatuma Dullo, Isiolo North MP Joseph Samal, Woman Representative Mumina Bonaya, and some MCAs from Isiolo County Assembly. Others included elders and religious leaders.



Murkomen noted that insecurity remained a big problem in parts of the five counties, adding that the State would take decisive action to bring to an end cases of cattle rustling and banditry.



The CS observed that insecurity in Isiolo had been compounded by the prevailing drought that had led to an influx of herdsmen from neighbouring Counties into Isiolo.



It started with clashes between migrant herders from Samburu and parts of Marsabit and the host community in Isiolo's Merti sub-county that led to killings and theft of livestock. The CS had previously visited Isiolo twice to tackle the issue.



To prevent or minimise incidents of outbreak of clashes among rival herders sharing pasture and water in places like Isiolo, Murkomen stressed the need for 'visitor-host' regulations to be strictly followed to avoid conflict.



" Those coming to look for pasture must have agreement with their host and while there follow the rules.That's one way of avoiding an outbreak of conflict," observed Murkomen.



However, the State, he said was very concerned with activities of criminals targeting estates in Isiolo town.



He also faulted the police for being part of the problem saying some officers had failed in doing their job with some turning blind eye to incidents like cattle rustling.



" There are officers who cannot be found when needed because they stay outside the station. Some look the other way when they see stolen animals being driven away," he revealed.



He promised to overhaul staffing in the regions for officers who have stayed longer at a station saying they were among those causing lapses in security operations in their areas.